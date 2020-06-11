47 mins ago - Technology

Chris Cox returns to Facebook after leaving last year

Chris Cox, a longtime Facebook executive who exited the company last year after a disagreement with CEO Mark Zuckerberg, is returning as chief product officer, per the Wall Street Journal.

Why it matters: Cox is coming back at a time when Facebook faces continued criticism over its content policies and is just months away from the next U.S. presidential election, the last of which exposed the company's blind spots as to how it saw its influence elections.

Coronavirus dashboard

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 3 p.m. ET: 7,432,727 — Total deaths: 418,052 — Total recoveries — 3,505,535Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 3 p.m. ET: 2,009,238 — Total deaths: 113,341 — Total recoveries: 533,504 — Total tested: 21,467,820Map.
  3. Public health: Retracted coronavirus studies are threatening trust in scientific data.
  4. 2020 election: Trump to hold first campaign rally since pandemic began.
  5. Economy: Treasury Secretary Mnuchin: "We can’t shut down the economy again."
Concerns grow over damage to public’s trust in COVID-19 science

A recent spate of problems with some coronavirus studies combined with top-level miscommunication about the virus is raising concern that people's trust in scientific data and scientists may falter.

Why it matters: Without trust in science, people can't make informed decisions about the risk of getting COVID-19, treatments for it and any potential future vaccines, public health experts warn.

A national crisis of institutional legitimacy

America's institutions are failing to command the respect they need to be effective.

Why it matters: A wave of discontent with institutions that started at the federal level has now metastasized to encompass almost every center of power in the country, from the media to technology to sports, retail, and — most visibly — the police.

