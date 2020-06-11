Chris Cox returns to Facebook after leaving last year
Photo: Christophe Morin/IP3/Getty Images
Chris Cox, a longtime Facebook executive who exited the company last year after a disagreement with CEO Mark Zuckerberg, is returning as chief product officer, per the Wall Street Journal.
Why it matters: Cox is coming back at a time when Facebook faces continued criticism over its content policies and is just months away from the next U.S. presidential election, the last of which exposed the company's blind spots as to how it saw its influence elections.