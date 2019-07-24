Data: Money.net; Chart: Axios Visuals

Chipotle's stock has surged by nearly 200% since Brian Niccol was announced as the company's new CEO, more than any other stock in the S&P 500.

Driving the news: Shares got another boost Tuesday after the company beat earnings expectations and rose to their highest price ever. The stock jumped 4% in after-hours trading and is now up more than 70% for the year.