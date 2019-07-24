Chipotle's stock soars to new highs under CEO Brian Niccol
Chipotle's stock has surged by nearly 200% since Brian Niccol was announced as the company's new CEO, more than any other stock in the S&P 500.
Driving the news: Shares got another boost Tuesday after the company beat earnings expectations and rose to their highest price ever. The stock jumped 4% in after-hours trading and is now up more than 70% for the year.
By the numbers:
Earnings per share: $3.99, adjusted, vs. $3.76 expected.
Revenue: $1.43 billion vs. $1.41 billion expected.
Same-store sales growth: 10% vs. 8.33% expected.
Fiscal second-quarter net income rose to $91 million, from $46.9 million a year earlier.
Background: Niccol took over Chipotle's top job from founder Steve Ells in 2018 after leading a product renaissance at Taco Bell with a new focus on the company's late-night menu and social media branding.
He's provided a similar spark at Chipotle, pushing the brand to focus on increasing digital orders, customer loyalty programs and menu innovation.
Taco Bell has continued Niccol's irreverent style, even upping the ante by releasing a clothing line with Forever 21, announcing a resort for loyal customers and even offering weddings at one location.