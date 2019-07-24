New: A weekly newsletter about the trends shaping cities

Chipotle's stock soars to new highs under CEO Brian Niccol

Data: Money.net; Chart: Axios Visuals

Chipotle's stock has surged by nearly 200% since Brian Niccol was announced as the company's new CEO, more than any other stock in the S&P 500.

Driving the news: Shares got another boost Tuesday after the company beat earnings expectations and rose to their highest price ever. The stock jumped 4% in after-hours trading and is now up more than 70% for the year.

By the numbers:

  • Earnings per share: $3.99, adjusted, vs. $3.76 expected.
  • Revenue: $1.43 billion vs. $1.41 billion expected.
  • Same-store sales growth: 10% vs. 8.33% expected.
  • Fiscal second-quarter net income rose to $91 million, from $46.9 million a year earlier.

Background: Niccol took over Chipotle's top job from founder Steve Ells in 2018 after leading a product renaissance at Taco Bell with a new focus on the company's late-night menu and social media branding.

  • He's provided a similar spark at Chipotle, pushing the brand to focus on increasing digital orders, customer loyalty programs and menu innovation.
  • Taco Bell has continued Niccol's irreverent style, even upping the ante by releasing a clothing line with Forever 21, announcing a resort for loyal customers and even offering weddings at one location.

