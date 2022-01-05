Sign up for our daily briefing

Chinese American doll named "Girl of the Year”

Hope King
Hope King, author of Closer

American Girl doll Corinne Tan and her little sister, Gwynn. (Photo: Business Wire)

American Girl, owned by Mattel, released a Chinese American doll for its “Girl of the Year” collection.

Why it matters: Corinne Tan, the character’s name, is the first Chinese American doll in the 21-year history of the limited edition line. 

  • Girls of the Year are intended to give “voice to a diverse range of … backgrounds,” the company says.
  • The brand’s first Chinese American doll was discontinued in 2014.

The big picture: The nearly 40-year-old toy brand’s decision is part of a broader set of corporate actions made in response to attacks against Asians in the wake of the pandemic. 

One of Tan’s storylines involves being told she has “Kung flu” at a skating rink.

  • After watching her mom confront a man making a racist joke outside their family restaurant, she learns “the words and courage” to stand up to her own racist bully.

About the doll: With “newly designed eyes,” the doll is 18-inches tall, has straight black hair with turquoise streaks. 

  • The intrigue: The company consulted with advisors on her features, but colored streaks are part of a common stereotype for East Asian women.
  • The doll is the third Girl of the Year in recent years to have this hairstyle and the highlights reflect “one of the biggest hair trends for tween and teenage girls today,” Julie Parks, PR Director at American Girl, tells Axios.

Erin Doherty
14 mins ago - Health

CDC panel backs Pfizer boosters for 12- to 17-year-olds

A healthcare worker administers a COVID-19 vaccine to a teenager at a vaccination site at a church in Long Beach, New York, on May 13, 2021. Photo: Johnny Milano/Bloomberg via Getty Images

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's vaccine advisory committee voted 13-1 on Wednesday to endorse booster doses of Pfizer-BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine for 12- to 17-year olds.

Why it matters: CDC director Rochelle Walensky is expected to sign off on the recommendation, which will expand the number of children eligible for boosters as a surge of COVID-19 cases driven by the Omicron variant spreads nationwide.

Ivana Saric
2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Garland: "No higher priority" than holding Capitol rioters accountable

Merrick Garland speaks to the press on January 5. Photo: Carolyn Kaster/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Attorney General Merrick Garland gave an update on the Justice Department's investigation into the Capitol riot during a press conference Wednesday, emphasizing that the department has "no higher priority" than holding those accountable responsible.

Why it matters: Garland noted that the investigation into the events of Jan. 6 has become "one of the largest, most complex and most resource-intensive investigations in our history."

Zachary Basu
3 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Blinken warns Russia: No progress with "gun pointed at Ukraine's head"

Photo: Mandel Ngan/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

The U.S. and Germany's top diplomats issued a joint warning to Russia ahead of high-level security talks in Europe next week, pledging "massive" economic consequences if Vladimir Putin proceeds with an invasion of Ukraine.

Why it matters: With Russia massing troops on the Ukrainian border and questions swirling about how far Germany is prepared to go to deter Putin, Secretary of State Antony Blinken and new German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock presented a united front at their first press conference together in Washington.

