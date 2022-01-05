American Girl, owned by Mattel, released a Chinese American doll for its “Girl of the Year” collection.

Why it matters: Corinne Tan, the character’s name, is the first Chinese American doll in the 21-year history of the limited edition line.

Girls of the Year are intended to give “voice to a diverse range of … backgrounds,” the company says.

The brand’s first Chinese American doll was discontinued in 2014.

The big picture: The nearly 40-year-old toy brand’s decision is part of a broader set of corporate actions made in response to attacks against Asians in the wake of the pandemic.

One of Tan’s storylines involves being told she has “Kung flu” at a skating rink.

After watching her mom confront a man making a racist joke outside their family restaurant, she learns “the words and courage” to stand up to her own racist bully.

About the doll: With “newly designed eyes,” the doll is 18-inches tall, has straight black hair with turquoise streaks.