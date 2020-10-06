47 mins ago - Science

China's newest astronauts

Miriam Kramer, author of Space

China has chosen a new class of 18 astronauts, another step along its methodical path to explore space in the coming decades.

Why it matters: The nation has plans to build a new space station in orbit and eventually send people to the Moon, making some in the U.S. concerned about the geopolitical implications of China's space ambitions.

Details: China's new astronauts include 17 men and one woman, according to an announcement released last week by the China Manned Space Agency.

  • Those astronauts — called taikonauts in China — comprise seven spaceflight engineers, four payload specialists and seven pilots.
  • China has not yet released information about the new astronauts or about the missions they may eventually be assigned.
  • A total of about 2,500 candidates were considered for the prestigious positions.

Between the lines: The group of 18 new astronauts will likely be culturally diverse in some way, says Heritage Foundation's Dean Cheng.

  • "It wouldn't surprise me, actually, if you had a Tibetan or a Muslim — not necessarily a Uighur, but someone who is Muslim — to basically bring home the idea that we are all one big, happy, multiethnic society," Cheng told me.

8 hours ago - Science

Brands are changing space

Photo illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios. Photo: NASA

Space — once the purview of only the wealthiest and most technologically advanced nations — is now open to brands, private citizens and commercial companies, all at NASA's urging.

The big picture: The commercialization of spaceflight has flung open the door to branding and marketing in space that will change everyone's relationship with the cosmos.

Ashley Gold
28 mins ago - Technology

House Judiciary antitrust report set to split into three

Photo by Mandel Ngan/Pool via Getty Images

Instead of just one report coming out of the House Judiciary Committee's year-long tech antitrust probe, there will likely be one from the Democratic majority and two from Republicans.

Why it matters: The latest developments blunt the likelihood that the parties can come together to rewrite antitrust laws for the digital economy, which Republican and Democratic policymakers alike have said they want to do.

Axios
1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

White House physician says Trump reports no COVID-19 symptoms

Photo: Win McNamee/Getty Images

President Trump was not experiencing coronavirus symptoms Tuesday and is doing "extremely well," according to a memo released by White House physician Sean Conley.

The state of play: Trump was discharged from Walter Reed Medical Center on Monday evening and returned to the White House to continue his treatment. Conley said in a briefing on Monday that while the president's condition is improving, he "may not be entirely out of the woods yet" and the next few days will be critical to the course of his recovery.

