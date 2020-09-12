38 mins ago - World

China sets new retaliatory restrictions on U.S. diplomats

Chinese President Xi Jinping. Photo: Kevin Frayer/Getty Images

China on Friday enacted fresh restrictions on U.S. diplomats working in mainland China and Hong Kong as tensions between the two countries continue to rise, AP reports.

The state of play: A statement from the Chinese foreign ministry framed the move as a direct rebuke of similar restrictions America put on Chinese diplomats last year. The statement noted that the rules pertain to senior diplomats and other personnel at the U.S. embassy in Beijing as well as consulates in China, per the Guardian.

  • Though China shared few details on its latest restrictions, U.S. rules enacted in 2019 require Chinese diplomats in the U.S. to report travel and meetings to American authorities.
  • The U.S. guidance now requires that Chinese diplomats also obtain permission for such travel or meetings.

What they're saying: "Once again we urge the U.S. side to immediately correct its mistakes and lift the unreasonable restrictions imposed on the Chinese Embassy and consulates and their staff," an unnamed foreign ministry spokesperson wrote.

  • The statement noted that the unspecified restrictions may be lifted if the U.S. reverses its own.
  • The spokesperson did say that China supported “normal exchanges and cooperation between all sectors of the two countries.”

13 mins ago - Health

AstraZeneca to resume COVID-19 vaccine trials

Packing for AstraZeneca trial vaccines. Phot: Vincenzo Pinto/AFP via Getty Images

AstraZeneca announced on Saturday it's resuming its COVID-19 vaccine trials after pausing earlier this week when a participant fell ill.

The state of play: A statement from AstraZeneca says the Medicines Health Regulatory Authority approved the company's vaccine trials through the University fo Oxford to continue.

Updated 2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 8:30 a.m. ET: 28,519,400 — Total deaths: 916,237 — Total recoveries: 19,235,730Map
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 8:30 a.m. ET: 6,445,896 — Total deaths: 193,028 — Total recoveries: 2,417,878 — Total tests: 87,227,008Map
  3. Politics: Congress lacks urgency for more economic stimulus.
  4. Health: Florida bars can reopen next week at 50% capacity Study finds bad news for bar and restaurant-goers during COVID-19 Fauci warns U.S. won't return to normal until "well into 2021."
  5. Sports: College football's fall of uncertainty.
  6. Social media: We're numb to the coronavirus.
3 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Voters have made up their minds

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

The 2020 presidential election features a pared-back pool of undecided voters after four years of a highly controversial and media-saturated presidency.

Why it matters: Entrenched views mean there's less reason for campaigns to try to change voters' minds than to convince those already with them to vote — and help educate them about mail-in and early-vote procedures to make sure their votes count.

