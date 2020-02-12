Between the lines on Chinese strategy: "Use the local to surround the center"
Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios
In this recurring feature from the Axios China newsletter, I'll interview an expert about a Chinese Communist Party phrase to explain the news.
The phrase: "Use the local to surround the center." (以地方包围中央）
What it means: Building up support for China at the state and local levels in a foreign country so that those leaders may then call upon the national government to adopt policies that are friendlier to Beijing.
The expert take: Anne-Marie Brady, a political scientist at the University of Canterbury in New Zealand, tells me this strategy usually involves political funding of some kind via...
- Chinese government proxy groups and individuals.
- Subsidized trips to China.
- Business partnerships.
- Directorships on Chinese companies.
- Special economic agreements such as a local-level signing up to the Belt and Road Initiative.
- Business and political connections via "friendships," aka "sister cities."
The bottom line: The Chinese Communist Party cares about cultivating mayors and state officials in countries thousands of miles away, Brady says, because...
- They make decisions. "Local and state governments have a lot of delegated powers for governance over various aspects of society and they also are frequently the bodies which make decisions on infrastructure projects."
- They're vulnerable. "They don’t tend to have much depth in foreign policy knowledge, which tends to make them even more vulnerable to foreign interference activities than national-level bodies."
- They put the economy first. "Local government tends to prioritize economic development as a key marker of good governance, so they tend to be very attracted to China’s economic diplomacy efforts."