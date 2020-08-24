The Justice Department announced charges Monday against a Texas A&M University professor accused of conducting research for NASA while hiding his affiliations with a Chinese University and at least one Chinese company.

What happened: A complaint unsealed Monday alleges that Zhengdong Cheng, 53, participated in China's Thousand Talents Plan, which seeks to recruit "high-level scientific talent in furtherance of China’s scientific development, economic prosperity and national security."

He received a grant from NASA based on alleged false claims and personally benefited from his affiliation with Texas A&M and NASA, according to the DOJ's complaint. He had increased access to NASA's resources, like the International Space Station.

"This access allegedly allowed Cheng to further his standing in China at Guangdong University of Technology and other universities," per a DOJ statement.

Cheng is charged with a count of wire fraud, making a false statement to authorities and conspiracy to defraud the U.S.

The backdrop: Federal law prevents NASA from funding projects that work with the Chinese government or university system.

Our thought bubble via Axios' Bethany Allen-Ebrahimian: This is the latest high-profile case in the DOJ's efforts to uncover undisclosed ties between U.S.-based researchers and Chinese institutions.

U.S. officials fear that China's Thousand Talents programs may incentivize researchers to transfer research that the Chinese government aims to acquire.

Authorities also arrested people on charges of defrauding NASA in February and May.

What they're saying: “China is building an economy and academic institutions with bricks stolen from others all around the world,” said U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Texas Ryan Patrick.

"While 1.4 million foreign researchers and academics are here in the U.S. for the right reasons, the Chinese Talents Program exploits our open and free universities."

"These conflicts must be disclosed, and we will hold those accountable when such conflict violates the law.”

