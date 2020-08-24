1 hour ago - World

DOJ charges NASA researcher for hiding relationship with China

Painters refurbish the NASA logo on the Vehicle Assembly Building at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida. Photo: Gregg Newton/AFP via Getty Images

The Justice Department announced charges Monday against a Texas A&M University professor accused of conducting research for NASA while hiding his affiliations with a Chinese University and at least one Chinese company.

What happened: A complaint unsealed Monday alleges that Zhengdong Cheng, 53, participated in China's Thousand Talents Plan, which seeks to recruit "high-level scientific talent in furtherance of China’s scientific development, economic prosperity and national security."

  • He received a grant from NASA based on alleged false claims and personally benefited from his affiliation with Texas A&M and NASA, according to the DOJ's complaint. He had increased access to NASA's resources, like the International Space Station.
  • "This access allegedly allowed Cheng to further his standing in China at Guangdong University of Technology and other universities," per a DOJ statement.
  • Cheng is charged with a count of wire fraud, making a false statement to authorities and conspiracy to defraud the U.S.

The backdrop: Federal law prevents NASA from funding projects that work with the Chinese government or university system.

Our thought bubble via Axios' Bethany Allen-Ebrahimian: This is the latest high-profile case in the DOJ's efforts to uncover undisclosed ties between U.S.-based researchers and Chinese institutions.

  • U.S. officials fear that China's Thousand Talents programs may incentivize researchers to transfer research that the Chinese government aims to acquire.
  • Authorities also arrested people on charges of defrauding NASA in February and May.

What they're saying: “China is building an economy and academic institutions with bricks stolen from others all around the world,” said U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Texas Ryan Patrick.

  • "While 1.4 million foreign researchers and academics are here in the U.S. for the right reasons, the Chinese Talents Program exploits our open and free universities."
  • "These conflicts must be disclosed, and we will hold those accountable when such conflict violates the law.”

Axios
2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

New York AG sues Trump Organization in probe of financial dealings

Eric Trump. Photo: Noam Galai/WireImage

New York Attorney General Letitia James (D) announced Monday that her office had filed a lawsuit to compel the Trump Organization to comply with subpoenas related to an investigation into whether President Trump and his company improperly inflated the value of its assets on financial statements.

The state of play: The investigation was launched after the president's former personal attorney Michael Cohen testified to Congress that Trump inflated and deflated his net worth at various times in order to obtain tax benefits and more favorable terms for loans.

Updated 2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 2 p.m. ET: 23,507,852 — Total deaths: 809,958 — Total recoveries: 15,174,143Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 2 p.m. ET: 5,719,124 — Total deaths: 176,978 — Total recoveries: 1,997,761 — Total tests: 72,183,082Map.
  3. Health: Americans want high-risk individuals to get a vaccine first, poll finds.
  4. World: First confirmed coronavirus reinfection reported in Hong Kong.
  5. Tech: Zoom outage halts classes, meetings.
  6. Business: The pandemic could trigger a digital currency race.
Barak Ravid
3 hours ago - World

Scoop: UAE cancels Israel meeting after Netanyahu opposes F-35 arms deal

Trump with Emirati Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed. Photo: Jabin Botsford/Washington Post via Getty

The United Arab Emirates canceled a planned trilateral meeting with the U.S. and Israel last Friday to send a message to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu over his opposition to a pending arms deal between the U.S. and UAE, three sources with knowledge of the matter tell me.

Why it matters: Just days after Israel and the UAE announced a landmark normalization deal, there has already been a spike in tensions.

