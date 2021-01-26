China rescuers find 9 miners dead, 2 weeks on from explosions

Rescuers are searching for a miner still missing underground after retrieving nine bodies Monday of workers killed in explosions at a gold mine in Shandong province, northern China, per AP.

The big picture: The death toll from the Jan. 10 blasts at the Hushan mine that trapped the miners some 2,000 feet underground now stands at 10. Rescuers efforts saw 11 miners freed to safety Sunday. China has a poor mining safety record. Two separate tragedies occurred late last year in the southwest.