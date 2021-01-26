China rescuers find 9 miners dead, 2 weeks on from explosions

Sign up for our daily briefing
date 2021-01-26
One of 22 miners, wearing a blue helmet, is rescued Sunday, after being trapped underground for two weeks after a gold mine explosion in Qixia, in eastern China's Shandong province. Photo: STR/CNS/AFP via Getty Images
Rescuers are searching for a miner still missing underground after retrieving nine bodies Monday of workers killed in explosions at a gold mine in Shandong province, northern China, per AP.
The big picture: The death toll from the Jan. 10 blasts at the Hushan mine that trapped the miners some 2,000 feet underground now stands at 10. Rescuers efforts saw 11 miners freed to safety Sunday. China has a poor mining safety record. Two separate tragedies occurred late last year in the southwest.