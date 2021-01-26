Sign up for our daily briefing

China rescuers find 9 miners dead, 2 weeks on from explosions

One of 22 miners, wearing a blue helmet, is rescued Sunday, after being trapped underground for two weeks after a gold mine explosion in Qixia, in eastern China's Shandong province. Photo: STR/CNS/AFP via Getty Images

Rescuers are searching for a miner still missing underground after retrieving nine bodies Monday of workers killed in explosions at a gold mine in Shandong province, northern China, per AP.

The big picture: The death toll from the Jan. 10 blasts at the Hushan mine that trapped the miners some 2,000 feet underground now stands at 10. Rescuers efforts saw 11 miners freed to safety Sunday. China has a poor mining safety record. Two separate tragedies occurred late last year in the southwest.

Go deeper

Alayna Treene, author of Sneak Peek
2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

McConnell drops filibuster demand, paving way for power-sharing deal

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (R) and Minority Leader Mitch McConnell attend a joint session of Congress. Photo: Olivier Douliery/AFP via Getty Images

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell has abandoned his demand that Democrats state, in writing, that they would not abandon the legislative filibuster.

Between the lines: McConnell was never going to agree to a 50-50 power sharing deal without putting up a fight over keeping the 60-vote threshold. But the minority leader ultimately caved after it became clear that delaying the organizing resolution was no longer feasible.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Ashley Gold
3 hours ago - Technology

Scoop: Google won't donate to members of Congress who voted against election results

Sen. Ted Cruz led the group of Republicans who opposed certifying the results. Photo: Stefani Reynolds/Pool/AFP via Getty Images

Google will not make contributions from its political action committee this cycle to any member of Congress who voted against certifying the results of the presidential election, following the deadly Capitol riot.

Why it matters: Several major businesses paused or pulled political donations following the events of Jan. 6, when pro-Trump rioters, riled up by former President Trump, stormed the Capitol on the day it was to certify the election results.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Alayna Treene, author of Sneak Peek
4 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Minority Mitch still setting Senate agenda

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Chuck Schumer may be majority leader, yet in many ways, Mitch McConnell is still running the Senate show — and his counterpart is about done with it.

Why it matters: McConnell rolled over Democrats unapologetically, and kept tight control over his fellow Republicans, while in the majority. But he's showing equal skill as minority leader, using political jiujitsu to convert a perceived weakness into strength.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow