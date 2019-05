Details: "The first and second stages of the rocket worked normally, while the third stage had abnormal operation," Xinhua wrote. "Based on monitoring data, the third stage of the rocket and satellite debris have fallen on the ground. The investigation has started."

The big picture: This failure marks the second this year for China, after a rocket built by the Chinese company OneSpace failed during it first launch. Aside from these failures, China's space plans have been struck with other delays this year.

The nation hoped to launch the first flight of its large Long March 5 rocket after a 2017 failure in July, but it's looking less likely that the country will make that date a reality, according to Space News.

That slip will also push back the launch of the country's Chang’e-5 lunar sample return mission, which is expected to occur sometime this year.

