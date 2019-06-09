The Washington Post and the Guardian websites appear to have been added to China's "Great Firewall" blacklist, blocking internet users from visiting two of the last English-language media outlets accessible from the mainland without a VPN, the Post reports.

The big picture: The Chinese government, which blocks more than 10,000 web domains, escalated its censorship efforts in the weeks leading up to the 30th anniversary of the Tiananmen Square Massacre, preventing WeChat users from using keywords or posting pictures related to the incident, the Post reports. It's not yet clear whether bans on the Post and other outlets that wrote stories about the anniversary will be permanent.

