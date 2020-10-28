1 hour ago - Economy & Business

China announces removal of more currency controls

Dion Rabouin, author of Markets

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Chinese policymakers are now taking aim at currency controls that have kept the renminbi from weakening in recent years as the currency has rallied to its strongest level against the dollar in years and the country attempts to attract more outside capital.

What's happening: Chinese banks have stopped using the counter-cyclical factor recently, which means Beijing will give up some influence over the exchange rate, Bloomberg reports, citing the website of the China Foreign Exchange Trade System.

  • The change allows lenders more room to submit quotes for a weaker fixing and guide the currency lower in the spot market.

What it means: China's central bank "fixes" the renminbi at a certain level every day that keeps the currency's value from moving by more than 2% above or below that level.

  • The change follows the central bank's decision earlier this month to make it cheaper for bankers to short, or bet that the renminbi would fall in value.

Why it matters: Dropping the counter-cyclical factor “is the strongest tool other than direct intervention in the market that the PBOC has to change the value of the currency,” Dariusz Kowalczyk, senior emerging-markets strategist at Credit Agricole CIB, tells Bloomberg.

Yes, but: China previously suspended the counter-cyclical factor in 2018 only to reinstate it when trade tensions with the U.S. ramped up and its currency began to weaken again.

Oct 27, 2020 - Economy & Business

The U.S.-China cold war is coming to financial markets

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Ant Group's $34.5 billion IPO will make the Chinese fintech company the largest listing ever, and its choice to list its shares in Hong Kong and Shanghai rather than New York City marks a pivotal moment that could see the financial industry move towards China.

Why it matters: "This was the first time such a big listing, the largest in human history, was priced outside New York City," Ant Group founder Jack Ma told the Bund Summit in Shanghai Saturday. "We wouldn’t have dared to think about it five years, or even three years ago."

Economy & Business

Coronavirus surge is sinking consumer confidence

Data: Hamilton Place Strategies, CivicScience; Chart: Axios Visuals

The rise in coronavirus cases in certain parts of the U.S. is stunting confidence across the country, a crop of new reports show.

Driving the news: After stalling during the previous two-week period, overall economic sentiment declined for the first time in two months, according to the Economic Sentiment Index, a biweekly survey from data firm CivicScience and Hamilton Place Strategies (HPS).

