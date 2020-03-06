1 hour ago - Energy & Environment

How China is driving the plunging demand for oil amid coronavirus slowdown

Ben Geman
Data: IEA; Chart: Axios Visuals

A big reason the novel coronavirus-fueled economic slowdown is hammering oil demand is because China — the center of the outbreak — has grown into such a powerhouse petroleum consumer.

What they're saying: The International Energy Agency's executive director Fatih Birol said China's slowdown is a key reason why the organization is slated to announce a major downward revision in this year's global oil demand estimates next week. Last year China accounted for 80% of total global oil demand growth, he said.

Ben Geman

Coronavirus throws oil demand into reverse for first time in a decade

The International Energy Agency's monthly market analysis released Thursday says global oil demand will fall by 435,000 barrels per day during this quarter compared to the same period a year ago.

Why it matters: It's the first quarterly contraction in over a decade.

Orion Rummler

Fueled by coronavirus, global oil demand set to drop record amount

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Global oil demand in the first quarter of 2020 is expected to decline by the largest amount in recorded history, IHS Markit projected Tuesday night.

Driving the news: The decline, which is set to exceed even what occurred in the 2009 financial crisis, is being driven by the spread of the novel coronavirus and subsequent stunted economic activity in China.

Ben Geman

OPEC puts the ball in Russia's court on oil production amid coronavirus spread

Saudi Energy Minister Abdulaziz bin Salman Al Saud in Vienna on March 5. Photo: Askin Kiyagan/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

OPEC ministers have agreed to push for deepening their joint production-cutting agreement with Russia and allied producers by 1.5 million barrels per day, per reports from Vienna.

Why it matters: The cartel is trying to grapple with how the novel coronavirus is sapping oil demand and depressing prices.

