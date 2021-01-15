Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?

Unlocking the ways to meet China's carbon emissions goal

Ben Geman, author of Generate

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

China has a workable path toward making a huge head start on its long-term climate pledges by ensuring that essentially all new power generating capacity added going forward is zero-carbon, a new analysis argues.

Driving the news: The report out today offers what authors call a technically and economically feasible roadmap for transforming China's power sector over the next 10 years.

It's from the Rocky Mountain Institute, which is a clean energy think tank, and the Energy Transitions Commission, a coalition that brings together corporate heavyweights and NGOs.

By the numbers: China has recently pledged to achieve economy-wide carbon neutrality by 2060 and have its emissions peak before 2030.

The report says the roadmap on electricity in particular between now and 2030 would involve...

  • Electricity generation growing by 54% as demand grows and China works to electrify more of the economy to help curb emissions.
  • No new coal-fired capacity is added, while combined onshore wind and solar capacity would rise from 408 gigawatts in 2019 to roughly 1,650 GW in 2030.
  • There are smaller increases in hydro, nuclear, gas and offshore wind capacity additions.
  • Total non-fossil generation is 53% of the country's total by then in the roadmap aligned with fully decarbonized power by 2050.

Why it matters: China is by far the world's largest greenhouse gas emitter. So there's lots of interest in whether the country will translate its broad pledges into sweeping on-the-ground changes to its energy systems — and how that can happen.

The bottom line: One key finding is the technical challenges of having immensely larger amounts of variable renewables on China's grids are real but solvable.

  • It lays out ideas around improvements in forecasting and data management, voltage control and more.

Ben Geman, author of Generate
Jan 14, 2021 - Energy & Environment

Oil majors deepen push into offshore wind

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

This week brought new signs of multinational oil majors' deepening push into offshore wind.

Driving the news: France's Total is teaming up with Spain-based global power giant Iberdrola to develop what they say will be one of the world's largest offshore wind farms off Denmark's coast.

Ben Geman, author of Generate
Jan 14, 2021 - Energy & Environment

Breaking down the case for massively scaling up carbon removal tech

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

New peer-reviewed research lays out a case for quickly launching huge global investments to scale up a nascent and currently quite an expensive weapon against climate change: machines that pull carbon dioxide from the atmosphere.

The big picture: The Nature Communications study is a stab at carefully gaming out a "crisis" response to a huge problem: Nations' pace of cutting new emissions falls well short of what's needed to limit temperatures in line with the Paris deal goals.

Jacob Knutson
15 hours ago - World

Chinese annual rare earth exports fall to 5-year low

A front loader shifting soil containing rare earth minerals in a port in Lianyungang, China, in September 2010. Photo: STR/AFP via Getty Images

China exported around 35,400 tons of rare earth minerals and metals in 2020 — a roughly 23% drop from 2019's total, according to data from China's customs authority and records maintained by Reuters.

Why it matters: It's the lowest recoded amount since 2015 for the world's leading miner, processor and exporter of the materials, which are crucial in the manufacturing of commercial electronics, renewable energy development and military equipment.

