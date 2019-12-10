A Chilean Air Force plane flying to Antarctica with 38 people on board vanished Monday evening, the country's military said in a statement posted to Twitter.

Details: The C-130 Hercules was carrying 17 crew members and 21 passengers when it lost contact with operators, the Air Force said. Three civilians were on board, AP reports. President Sebastian Pinera tweeted Tuesday he was liaising with security officials in Cerrillos to monitor search and rescue operations.

