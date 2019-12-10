Stories

Chilean Air Force plane carrying 38 goes missing on way to Antarctica

A Chile Air Force Lockheed C-130 Hercules seen ready to leave Santiago airport.
A Chilean Air Force Lockheed C-130 Hercules at Santiago airport in March. Photo: Fabrizio Gandolfo/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

A Chilean Air Force plane flying to Antarctica with 38 people on board vanished Monday evening, the country's military said in a statement posted to Twitter.

Details: The C-130 Hercules was carrying 17 crew members and 21 passengers when it lost contact with operators, the Air Force said. Three civilians were on board, AP reports. President Sebastian Pinera tweeted Tuesday he was liaising with security officials in Cerrillos to monitor search and rescue operations.

Editor's note: This is a developing news story. Please check back for updates.

