Chile becomes first South American country to start COVID vaccination

Nurse receiving the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine in Santiago, Chile. Photo: David Lillo/Ministerio de Salud de Chile via Getty Images

Chile became the first country in South America to begin coronavirus vaccinations on Thursday after receiving its first 10,000 Pfizer-BioNTech doses, Reuters reports.

The big picture: The country bought 10 million doses from Pfizer-BioNTech and is expected to receive 240,000 doses in January, per Reuters.

  • It has secured 36 million doses overall, Bloomberg writes.

Details: Medical workers were the first to be inoculated. Chilean President Sebastián Piñera said people with chronic illnesses and the elderly would be the next groups to receive the vaccine, per AP.

By the numbers: Chile has more than 596,000 confirmed COVID cases and over 16,000 deaths, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

Oriana Gonzalez
10 hours ago - Health

The neediest holiday season

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Nine months of the coronavirus pandemic have left millions of Americans and small businesses struggling to survive. On this Christmas Day, they all deserve to be in our thoughts.

The big picture: Millions of Americans have lost their jobs. People who once volunteered at food banks are turning to them to feed their families. And millions of others could face homelessness when the CDC's moratorium on evictions expires on Dec. 31.

Fadel Allassan
6 hours ago - Health

U.S. to require negative coronavirus test from travelers from the U.K.

Miami International Airport on Dec. 24, 2020. Photo: Daniel Slim/AFP via Getty Images

Starting Monday the U.S. will require all air travelers from the United Kingdom to test negative for coronavirus within 72 hours of their departure, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has announced.

The big picture: More than 50 countries have restricted air travel to the U.K., as concerns have continued to grow after the nation and the World Health Organization said they'd identified a new variant of COVID-19 within the country.

Fadel Allassan
6 hours ago - Health

Pope Francis in Christmas message calls for COVID-19 vaccines for everyone

Pope Francis. Photo: Vatican Pool/Getty Images

Pope Francis said in his Christmas Day message that coronavirus vaccines should be made available to everyone at no charge, and that nations should work together as they recover from the effects of the pandemic.

The state of play: Because of Italy's restrictions to stem the spread of COVID-19, the Catholic Church leader delivered the traditional Urbi et Orbi (to the city and the world) speech from the Apostolic Palace at the Vatican, instead of from a balcony overlooking St. Peter's Square to a usually large crowd.

