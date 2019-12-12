Search teams have found debris believed to be from a Chilean military cargo plane that vanished while carrying 38 people en route to Antarctica, Chile's Air Force said in a statement Wednesday.

The big picture: Officials believe the plane crashed while flying to the country's base in the icy continent. The wreckage was found floating in the "treacherous" waters of Drake's Passage, between Antarctica and Chile, 19 miles from where the C-130 Hercules plane last made contact on Tuesday, AP reports.

G0 deeper: Chilean Air Force plane carrying 38 crashes on way to Antarctica