Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Aid group reports 30-fold increase in Afghanistan child malnourishment

Dave Lawler

Health workers check children for signs of malnourishment at a Doctors Without Borders clinic in Herat. Photo: Hector RetamalL/AFP via Getty

Health care workers in the Afghan cities of Khost and Herat recorded staggering increases of severe acute malnutrition among children — 30-fold and 32-fold respectively — between November and December of 2021, according to the International Rescue Committee (IRC).

State of play: Most foreign aid to Afghanistan has stopped flowing since the Taliban took power in August, sanctions are further hampering the economy, and the U.S. has frozen around $8 billion in Afghan Central Bank assets. That's led to a major cash shortage that comes with winter setting in and food prices rising, the IRC reports.

  • The World Food Program reports that 98% of the population does not have enough to eat, and more than half the population is facing extreme levels of hunger.
  • The UN projects that Afghanistan could face near-universal poverty by mid-2022.

Driving the news: The UN on Tuesday launched its largest-ever funding appeal for a single country, seeking $4.4 billion for humanitarian relief inside Afghanistan and another $623 million to help refugees in neighboring countries.

What they're saying: "The people of Afghanistan are being pushed towards the brink of disaster, and for some already beyond the brink, by a misguided policy mix that is punishing the Afghan people for political differences between the international community and the Afghan government," IRC President David Miliband said in a statement.

  • "Cutting off all development aid and the freezing of Afghan financial assets are hurting civilians; the grim reality is that disease and child malnutrition are rising as health workers go without pay and hospitals go without medicine, while 9 million Afghans are on the brink of famine conditions against the backdrop of massive economic collapse," added Vicki Aken, the IRC's Afghanistan director.
  • In announcing the appeal, UN emergency relief coordinator Martin Griffiths said: “This is an absolutely essential stop-gap measure that we are putting in front of the international community today. Without this being funded, there won’t be a future, we need this to be done, otherwise there will be outflow, there will be suffering.”

Axios
1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Justice Department creates domestic terrorism unit

Attorney General speaking at the Department of Justice in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 5. Photo: Carolyn Kaster/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

The Department of Justice is opening a new unit to investigate acts of domestic terrorism, a top national security official said during a Senate committee hearing on Tuesday.

Why it matters: The FBI and Justice Department warned repeatedly last year that the threat of and investigations into acts of domestic terrorism have increased since 2020.

Jonathan Swan
1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Trump to elevate election deniers at Arizona rally

Donald Trump. Photo: Scott Olson/Getty Images

Former President Donald Trump announced guest speakers today for his Saturday rally in Arizona, and most of them share a common trait: they led efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election.

Why this matters: Trump, who remains the most powerful figure in the Republican Party, is making his false claims about the 2020 election the centerpiece of the GOP platform.

Axios
Updated 2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Omicron dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Health: United Airlines employee deaths dropped to zero after vaccine mandate, company says — Employers left scrambling as workers call in sick — The Biden administration’s COVID credibility crisis.
  2. Vaccines: CDC backs moving Moderna booster wait time to 5 months after vaccine — Supreme Court seems skeptical of Biden's vaccine mandates — Rapid nasal COVID tests feared to be returning false negatives.
  3. Politics: WHO warns against treating COVID as "endemic"Axios-Ipsos poll: America retrenches on COVID — Insurers to cover costs for at-home COVID tests starting Saturday — Novak Djokovic wins Australian visa appeal
  4. States: Arkansas governor: Big businesses shouldn't comply with vaccine mandate — New Jersey deploys National Guard to nursing homes as COVID surges — Omicron threatens New Year's gym surge.
  5. Variant tracker
