Aid group reports 30-fold increase in Afghanistan child malnourishment

Health care workers in the Afghan cities of Khost and Herat recorded staggering increases of severe acute malnutrition among children — 30-fold and 32-fold respectively — between November and December of 2021, according to the International Rescue Committee (IRC).

State of play: Most foreign aid to Afghanistan has stopped flowing since the Taliban took power in August, sanctions are further hampering the economy, and the U.S. has frozen around $8 billion in Afghan Central Bank assets. That's led to a major cash shortage that comes with winter setting in and food prices rising, the IRC reports.

The World Food Program reports that 98% of the population does not have enough to eat, and more than half the population is facing extreme levels of hunger.

The UN projects that Afghanistan could face near-universal poverty by mid-2022.

Driving the news: The UN on Tuesday launched its largest-ever funding appeal for a single country, seeking $4.4 billion for humanitarian relief inside Afghanistan and another $623 million to help refugees in neighboring countries.

The U.S. has already announced another $308 million for humanitarian assistance, but continues to face pressure to lift the freeze on Afghan Central Bank assets.

What they're saying: "The people of Afghanistan are being pushed towards the brink of disaster, and for some already beyond the brink, by a misguided policy mix that is punishing the Afghan people for political differences between the international community and the Afghan government," IRC President David Miliband said in a statement.