1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Hundreds rally for 50th anniversary of Chicano Moratorium in L.A.

Hundreds of people rallied Saturday to honor the Chicano Moratorium in East Los Angeles, where some 30,000 activists marched 50 years earlier to protest the disproportionately high deaths of Mexican Americans during the Vietnam War, per the Los Angeles Times.

Why it matters: The protesters had marched peacefully in L.A. on Aug. 29, 1970, in what was then the largest anti-war action by a minority group in the U.S. They were met with tear gas by sheriff's deputies storming into Laguna Park, leaving three people dead. Activist and war veteran Cruz Becerra told ABC7, "It is part of our history. We took a stand against an unjust war and that mattered."

Go deeper

Rebecca Falconer
18 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Portland fatal shooting amid clashes between Trump supporters and counterprotesters

A Portland Police car in Portland, Oregon, on Friday. Photo: John Rudoff/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

A man wearing a hat featuring a symbol of far-right group Patriot Prayer was fatally shot during clashes between supporters of President Trump and anti-racism protesters in Portland, Oregon, on Saturday night, per multiple reports.

What's happening: Clashes erupted after some 1,000 Trump supporters rallied in Portland, the Oregonian reports. Police tweeted about a "political caravan" just before the shooting, "There have been some instances of violence between demonstrators and counterdemonstrators. Officers have intervened and in some cases made arrests."

  • New York Times reporter Mike Baker, who's on the scene, shared video of people he identified as Trump supporters unleashing paintballs and pepper spray as they passed in a caravan of vehicles.

Of note: The shooting occurred on the 94th straight day of protests in the city.

Editor's note: This is a developing news story. Please check back for updates.

Rebecca Falconer
40 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Trump to visit Kenosha amid anger over Jacob Blake shooting

President Trump visiting an emergency operation center in Orange, Texas, on Saturday. Photo: Roberto Schmidt/AFP via Getty Images

President Trump will visit Kenosha, Wisconsin, on Tuesday amid unrest over the Aug. 23 police shooting that left Jacob Blake paralyzed from the waist down, the White House confirmed.

Why it matters: Per AP, Trump's trip is "certain to exacerbate tensions in the city, where a crowd of about 1,000 demonstrators gathered outside a courthouse Saturday to denounce police violence." White House spokesperson Judd Deere told reporters the president would "survey damage from recent riots," AFP reports. Trump is touting his law and order credentials as he seeks re-election.

Axios
Updated 2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of midnight ET: 24,917,151 — Total deaths: 841,549 — Total recoveries: 16,344,812Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of midnight ET: 5,960,652 — Total deaths: 182,760 — Total recoveries: 2,140,614 — Total tests: 76,849,918Map.
  3. Politics: "There will be people who became infected" after attending Trump's RNC speech, Sanjay Gupta says — Trump's big health promises ignore the pandemic's reality.
  4. Business: MGM Resorts to lay off 18,000 furloughed workers — National League of Cities: Airline cuts to small-town routes is a "devastation"
  5. U.S.: The shifting geography of telemedicine
  6. World: Europe fears second coronavirus wave as cases surgeBerlin police break up protests against coronavirus restrictions
