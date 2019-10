Chicago public school teachers, who have been on strike since Oct. 17, fighting for reduced class sizes, more resources and a 15% raise over the next three years, reached a tentative agreement with the city on Thursday, AP reports.

Where it stands: Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot committed to making up five days of canceled classes that resulted from the 11-day strike, AP reports. About 300,000 students and their teachers are expected to return to classrooms on Friday.