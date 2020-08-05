2 hours ago - Health

Chicago Public Schools to begin school year with fully remote classes

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot. Photo: Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

Chicago Public Schools will start the next school year with fully remote classes, Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced Wednesday.

Why it matters: CPS is the third-largest public school district in the country, serving 361,000 students in over 600 schools. The move will likely avoid a possible strike from the city's teachers union, which had called for the school year to start remotely.

The big picture: The development comes amid a nationwide debate about how to proceed with K-12 learning in the midst of a pandemic. Only five of the nation's 25 largest school districts in the country are planning any sort of in-person learning, the New York Times notes.

  • New York City is the nation's only major school system that will attempt in-person classes.

What they're saying: The decision was rooted "in public health data and the invaluable feedback we've received from parents and families," Lightfoot said.

  • "A win for teachers, students and parents," Chicago Teachers Union President Jesse Sharkey tweeted Tuesday. "It’s sad that we have to strike or threaten to strike to be heard, but when we fight we win!"

Marisa Fernandez
Updated 21 hours ago - Health

The states where face coverings are mandatory

Data: Compiled by Axios; Map: Danielle Alberti/Axios

Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves issued a statewide mask mandate on Tuesday for those in public, as well as for teachers and students going back to school.

The big picture: 34 states, in addition to the District of Columbia, have issued some form of mask mandate as infections surge across the country.

Justin Green
20 hours ago - Health

Local governments go to war over schools

A protester during a demonstration in NYC. Photo: Ron Adar/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

The next big coronavirus battleground will be over who has the final say on whether schools can stay open.

Why it matters: This involves the safety of young children and their parents, not to mention older educators and staff, and comes at the same time as many of the parents are out of work.

Caitlin Owens
8 hours ago - Health

There’s not much good news about kids and coronavirus

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

The more we learn about kids and the coronavirus, the riskier reopening schools for in-person learning appears to be, at least in areas with high caseloads.

Why it matters: There have already been many reports about the virus spreading through schools and summer camps, and evidence has begun to support the notion that children can play a key role in community transmission.

