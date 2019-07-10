Chewy is the latest stock analysts love but can't afford
Chewy was the latest stock to become a victim of its own success.
The big picture: In a familiar pattern for companies that have seen share prices skyrocket after their debut in public markets, a slew of analysts released largely upbeat ratings of the company, but warned that the stock may already be in overbought territory.
What happened: Shares of Chewy fell 4% on Tuesday after at least 7 analysts issued guidance, with 5 placing the equivalent of Hold ratings on the stock and just 2 recommending investors buy it, FactSet data shows.
Chewy went public less than a month ago, and is now 4.5% below the $34.99 closing price on its first day of trading.
Yes, but: The stock is still 50% higher than its $22 IPO price.