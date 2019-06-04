Season 2 of “Axios on HBO” airs Sundays at 6pm ET/PT. Keep up to date with Axios AM:

Stories

Chemicals in coffee aren't a significant cancer risk, California judge rules

Coffee
Photo: Mauricio Valenzuela/picture alliance via Getty Images

California will no longer require a cancer warning on coffee, after an exception based on an assessment from California's Office of Environmental Health Hazard Assessment (OEHHA) was finalized on Monday.

Catch up quick: Last spring, a California judge ruled that coffee in the state had to carry a cancer warning label — based on a 2010 lawsuit. Now California has determined that coffee does not contain enough acrylamide, a chemical produced when coffee is roasted, to be listed with a cancer warning under Proposition 65. Coffee's exemption to Proposition 65 will go into effect on Oct. 1.

The backdrop: The World Health Organization found "inadequate evidence that drinking coffee causes cancer, based on a review of more than 1,000 studies" in 2018, the Wall Street Journal reports.

Go deeper: New data shows ACA reduced racial disparities in cancer treatment access

Cancer