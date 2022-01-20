Report: "Cheer" schools in Netflix docuseries paid just $30k

"Cheer," the much-buzzed-about reality series about junior college cheerleading, has been a smash hit for Netflix and turned the stars of the show into celebrities.

Yes, but: The two cheering programs at the heart of the series — Navarro College and Trinity Valley Community College, rival two-year schools near Dallas — haven't benefited nearly as much.

Navarro, the subject of Season 1, signed a deal with the show's production company in 2018 that pays the school $30,000 per season, Sportico reports (subscription).

TVCC, which starred alongside Navarro in the recently-released Season 2, received the same $30,000 location fee.

What they're saying: "Everybody thinks we made a million dollars off of the show, and as you can see from the contract, we did not," Stacie Sipes, Navarro's director of marketing and public information, told Sportico.