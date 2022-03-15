Charted: Russian agents
Russian interests have the fewest registered American agents in years, as the country's invasion of Ukraine makes Kremlin-aligned political interests toxic in Washington.
Why it matters: With tensions at their highest since the Cold War, there are few people remaining — officially, at least — to plead Russia's case in D.C.
The details: Currently, there are only four registered foreign agents representing Russian entities in the U.S.
- That's the fewest since 2017, when the Foreign Ministry's D.C. lobbying firm ended its contract.
- The four remaining are all state-run Russian propaganda organs: three are involved in airing "Sputnik" radio broadcasts, and the fourth is the production company behind Kremlin-backed TV network RT.
- They too are facing heavy pressure. RT recently announced it will wind down its U.S. operations.
The big picture: For many K Street firms, Russia work is now a liability.
- Some House Democrats have considered blacklisting lobbyists who continue to represent Russian clients.