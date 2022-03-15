Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Data: The Justice Department; Chart: Baidi Wang/Axios

Russian interests have the fewest registered American agents in years, as the country's invasion of Ukraine makes Kremlin-aligned political interests toxic in Washington.

Why it matters: With tensions at their highest since the Cold War, there are few people remaining — officially, at least — to plead Russia's case in D.C.

The details: Currently, there are only four registered foreign agents representing Russian entities in the U.S.

That's the fewest since 2017, when the Foreign Ministry's D.C. lobbying firm ended its contract.

The four remaining are all state-run Russian propaganda organs: three are involved in airing "Sputnik" radio broadcasts, and the fourth is the production company behind Kremlin-backed TV network RT.

They too are facing heavy pressure. RT recently announced it will wind down its U.S. operations.

The big picture: For many K Street firms, Russia work is now a liability.