Barcelona's streak of 17 straight Champions League knockout stage appearances ended Wednesday in a 3-0 loss to Bayern Munich.

Why it matters: It was the second-longest streak in Champions League history, trailing only Real Madrid's active 25-season streak.

Barça's streak started in Messi's first season in the senior team (2004-05), and ends in the club's first season since he left.

State of play: We (almost) know the 16 clubs advancing to the knockout stage. All that's left is the result of Atalanta-Villarreal, which was postponed until Thursday due to snow.

Looking ahead: The round-of-16 draw is Monday, with group winners in one pot and group-runners up in another.

Group winners: Manchester City, Liverpool, Ajax, Real Madrid, Bayern, Manchester United, Lille, Juventus.

Manchester City, Liverpool, Ajax, Real Madrid, Bayern, Manchester United, Lille, Juventus. Group runners-up: PSG, Atlético Madrid, Sporting Lisbon, Inter Milan, Benfica, Atalanta/Villarreal, Salzburg, Chelsea.

Go deeper: Champions League talking points (ESPN)