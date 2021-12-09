Sign up for our daily briefing
Leroy Sane of Bayern Munich celebrates his goal during a Champions League Group E match between Bayern Munich of Germany and FC Barcelona of Spain. Photo: Philippe Ruiz/Xinhua via Getty Images
Barcelona's streak of 17 straight Champions League knockout stage appearances ended Wednesday in a 3-0 loss to Bayern Munich.
Why it matters: It was the second-longest streak in Champions League history, trailing only Real Madrid's active 25-season streak.
- Barça's streak started in Messi's first season in the senior team (2004-05), and ends in the club's first season since he left.
State of play: We (almost) know the 16 clubs advancing to the knockout stage. All that's left is the result of Atalanta-Villarreal, which was postponed until Thursday due to snow.
Looking ahead: The round-of-16 draw is Monday, with group winners in one pot and group-runners up in another.
- Group winners: Manchester City, Liverpool, Ajax, Real Madrid, Bayern, Manchester United, Lille, Juventus.
- Group runners-up: PSG, Atlético Madrid, Sporting Lisbon, Inter Milan, Benfica, Atalanta/Villarreal, Salzburg, Chelsea.
Go deeper: Champions League talking points (ESPN)