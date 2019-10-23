Chamber of Commerce head acknowledges shortcomings of capitalism in speech

Suzanne Clark, president of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, announced Project GO (Growth, Opportunity & Innovation) in a speech Tuesday that continued the trend of business leaders acknowledging shortcomings in capitalism.
What she's saying: Clark focused on "the businesses role in solving some of the most urgent socio-economic challenges of our day ... and the important supporting role of government."
- "The fundamental challenge we face today is to preserve the ability of our nation’s companies, to grow, innovate, and drive prosperity under a system of free and fair capitalism, while also acknowledging and addressing the shortcomings in the system."
- "There are better answers than sweeping government mandates. ... [N]either business nor government can solve these issues alone."
Clark pointed to "growing diversity on corporate boards —not through quotas or arbitrary mandates — but through disclosure and dialogue."
