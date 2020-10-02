56 mins ago - Economy & Business

Cerberus gets back on the SPAC horse

Dan Primack, author of Pro Rata

Cerberus Capital Management on Friday became the latest private equity firm to form a SPAC, a sort of blank-check company that goes public and then acquires a private company.

Why it matters: Cerberus first dipped its toe into SPACs well before the current boom, forming Iron Horse Acquisition in early 2018, but later decreased that SPAC's size and ultimately withdrew its IPO registration.

Details: Cerberus Telecom Acquisition Corp. will seek to raise $460 million and then purchase an "information and communications technology" company.

Oct 1, 2020

How equity became more attractive than debt

The prime example of something highly improbable that became conventional wisdom: The idea that both interest rates and inflation will remain near zero for well over a decade.

Why it matters: As Axios' Dan Primack writes, private equity firms (the polite rebranding of "leveraged buyouts") have historically bought companies and loaded them up with debt.

Oct 1, 2020

Hims to go public via SPAC

Hims, a San Francisco-based direct-to-consumer provider of men's prescription health care products, agreed to go public via a reverse merger with Oaktree Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: OAC), a SPAC formed by Oaktree Capital Management, at an initial valuation of $1.6 billion.

Why it matters: While the pandemic battered many businesses, Hims is within a smaller cohort that the pandemic helped validate, as remote medicine moved mainstream.

Updated 51 mins ago

Coronavirus dashboard

  1. Politics: Trump heads to Walter Reed hospital for "the next few days" — Trump's physician details president's COVID-19 treatment — Biden says he received 2 COVID-19 tests before visiting Michigan — Trumpworld coronavirus tracker — White House has no plans to mandate masks.
  2. Health: Age and obesity put Trump at high risk for severe coronavirus infection Health officials warn of "twindemic"Infections rise in 25 states.
  3. Business: Stocks slump and oil drops after Trump tests positive — Dark clouds forming in emerging markets — U.S. economy added 661,000 jobs in September.
  4. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 5:45 p.m. ET: 34,448,691 — Total deaths: 1,025,315 — Total recoveries: 23,914,378Map.
  5. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 5:45 p.m. ET: 7,318,110 — Total deaths: 208,485 — Total recoveries: 2,860,650 — Total tests: 104,845,807Map.
