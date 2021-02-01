FORTUNE's most underrated CEOs

Sign up for our daily briefing
Apple CEO Tim Cook. Photo: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
For FORTUNE, Korn Ferry polled 5,250 executives, directors and analysts on which CEOs deserve more attention:
- Microsoft's Satya Nadella, for "his ability to steer the company through a major reinvention while generating shockingly little drama. Tech analysts believe (though Microsoft won’t confirm) that the Azure cloud business Nadella has championed now accounts for as much revenue as ... Windows."
- GM's Mary Barra: "Last spring, GM was making PPE for health care workers; by fall, it was posting healthy profits."
- Apple's Tim Cook: "The pandemic barely slowed Apple’s rollout of new phones, watches, and services."
- Walmart's Doug McMillon: "Walmart has been a bulwark against COVID, keeping stores open and hiring widely."
Go deeper: See the full list