FORTUNE's most underrated CEOs

Apple CEO Tim Cook. Photo: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

For FORTUNE, Korn Ferry polled 5,250 executives, directors and analysts on which CEOs deserve more attention:

  1. Microsoft's Satya Nadella, for "his ability to steer the company through a major reinvention while generating shockingly little drama. Tech analysts believe (though Microsoft won’t confirm) that the Azure cloud business Nadella has championed now accounts for as much revenue as ... Windows."
  2. GM's Mary Barra: "Last spring, GM was making PPE for health care workers; by fall, it was posting healthy profits."
  3. Apple's Tim Cook: "The pandemic barely slowed Apple’s rollout of new phones, watches, and services."
  4. Walmart's Doug McMillon: "Walmart has been a bulwark against COVID, keeping stores open and hiring widely."

Go deeper

Axios
Updated 45 mins ago - Politics & Policy

The top stories from "Axios on HBO"

Photo: "Axios on HBO"

The top headlines from the Jan. 31 episode of "Axios on HBO."

Sam Baker
2 hours ago - Health

Chilling trend: A longer, deadlier pandemic

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

Mutated versions of the coronavirus threaten to prolong the pandemic, perhaps for years — killing more people and deepening the global economic crisis in the process.

The big picture: The U.S. and the world are in a race to control the virus before these variants can gain a bigger foothold. But many experts say they already expect things to get worse before they get better. And that also means an end to the pandemic may be getting further away.

Ina Fried, author of Login
2 hours ago - Technology

Why Intel's troubles should concern us all

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Warning bells are sounding for the U.S. semiconductor industry as Intel grapples with internal and competitive challenges that could imperil the future of domestic chipmaking.

Why it matters: Chips are some of the only strategic tech products that are actually manufactured in the U.S., accounting for a quarter-million U.S. jobs. They're also a small but key piece in the power struggle between the U.S. and China.

