Watch your inbox: Census starts tomorrow

Starting March 12, you may receive an invitation to respond online to the 2020 Census. Households in areas that are less likely to respond online will receive paper questionnaires as well. Reminders will be sent the following week.

How it works: Every household that hasn't responded by March 26 will receive reminder postcards.

Between April 20–27, final reminder postcards will be sent before census staff members follow up in person. Less than 1% of households will be counted in person, as that is typically reserved for very remote areas.

The bottom line: Yes, this is the first "online" census, but every household will have the option of responding online, by mail or by phone.

