Celanese and DuPont sign chemical mega-merger

Dan Primack
Dan Primack, author of Pro Rata

Photo: Igor Golovniov/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Celanese (NYSE: CE) agreed to buy most of DuPont's (NYSE: DD) mobility and materials business for $11 billion in cash, reportedly beating out private equity firms like Apollo Global Management and Carlyle.

Why it matters: This is the chemical industry's largest merger in two years, and the richest ever for Irving, Texas-based Celanese.

Details: The unit last year generated around $5 billion in revenue, and mostly focuses on making polymers and resins for auto applications. DuPont announced its sale intentions last November, upon agreeing to buy Rogers Corp. for $5.2 billion.

The bottom line: "The deal, DuPont's biggest since its split from DowDuPont, furthers CEO Ed Breen's strategy of doubling down on the company's electronics and water solutions businesses." — Reuters

Go deeper

Kendall Baker, author of Sports
29 mins ago - Sports

How the system failed Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva

Photo: Manan Vatsyayana/AFP via Getty Images

Kamila Valieva, the 15-year-old Russian figure skater who came to Beijing as the favorite to win gold, will leave without a medal — and as the unfortunate villain of these Olympics.

Why it matters: A child was failed by the adults around her, and figure skating was failed by an anti-doping system that protected no one.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Rebecca FalconerAndrew Freedman
Updated 1 hour ago - Science

"Danger to life": Storm Eunice lashes U.K. and Ireland, hits mainland Europe

People view the waves created by high winds and spring tides hitting the sea wall at New Brighton promenade in Liverpool, England, on Thursday. Photo: Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

Millions of people were warned to stay home as Storm Eunice began battering the U.K. and Republic of Ireland on Friday, after forecasters issued rare "danger to life" red alerts for populated areas including London.

Why it matters: Eunice, expected to be the worst storm to hit the countries in over three decades, was bearing down on regions still reeling from other deadly storms that struck Northwestern Europe this week.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Zachary Basu
Updated 2 hours ago - World

Separatist leaders in eastern Ukraine order evacuation of civilians to Russia

Photo: Stringer/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Pro-Russian separatist leaders in eastern Ukraine ordered the mass evacuation of women, children and elderly civilians to Russia on Friday, alleging that Ukraine was preparing a military offensive. Ukraine immediately denied the accusations.

Why it matters: U.S. officials have warned that Russia is preparing to manufacture a pretext to invade Ukraine in the coming days, and that it could take the form of a fabricated escalation in territory controlled by separatists.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow