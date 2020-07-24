39 mins ago - Health

CDC issues guidelines preparing for schools to reopen

Photo: Octavio Jones/Getty Images

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released guidelines on Thursday, stressing the "importance of reopening America's schools this fall," saying K-12 schools are "an important part of the infrastructure of communities and play a critical role in supporting the whole child."

Why it matters: The reopening of schools has become a major debate in the U.S. as both parents and government officials weigh the pros and cons. The role that children play in spreading the novel coronavirus is still not known, but the CDC notes that death rates among school-aged children are much lower than among adults.

What they're saying: The guidelines focus on the mental, social and emotional risks associated with keeping students out of the physical classroom. The CDC provided broad direction for schools, saying they should focus on hygiene, disinfecting surfaces and social distancing.

"Death rates among school-aged children are much lower than among adults.  At the same time, the harms attributed to closed schools on the social, emotional, and behavioral health, economic well-being, and academic achievement of children, in both the short- and long-term, are well-known and significant.  Further, the lack of in-person educational options disproportionately harms low-income and minority children and those living with disabilities."
CDC's statement

The CDC recommends:

  • Repurposing unused or underutilized buildings or moving classes outside.
  • Keeping students in "pods" so they are in the same groups throughout the day.
  • A plan in the case a student or teacher contracts the virus.
  • Coordination with state health departments to conduct case training if there is a positive case.

Caitlin Owens
15 hours ago - Health

America faces a racial divide over school reopening

Reproduced from KFF Health Tracking Poll; Note: ±3% margin of error, "Parents of a child" have a child between 5-17 who normally attends school; Chart: Axios Visuals

Americans are divided by race and party on the question of whether schools should open sooner or later, according to new polling by the Kaiser Family Foundation.

Why it matters: Although reopening schools may exacerbate community spread of the coronavirus, keeping kids at home often causes learning loss and makes life much harder for working parents.

Axios
23 hours ago - Health

Birx: CDC to issue school reopening advice this week

White House coronavirus response coordinator Deborah Birx during a July 8 briefing at the U.S. Department of Education in Washington, DC. Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images)

White House coronavirus response coordinator Deborah Birx told Fox News Wednesday the CDC will put out additional recommendations this week on reopening schools.

Why it matters: The role children play in spreading the novel coronavirus is still not known. Birx said U.S. officials had launched a study of all age groups that she hoped would address this.

