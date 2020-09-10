41 mins ago - Health

U.S. to end enhanced COVID-19 screenings for international travelers

Beginning next week, the U.S. will no longer require travelers arriving from certain countries to be funneled through 15 major airports to undergo enhanced coronavirus screenings, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said Thursday.

What they're saying: The CDC said in a statement that it is removing the requirements on Monday due to a better understanding that "symptom-based screening has limited effectiveness because people with COVID-19 may have no symptoms or fever at the time of screening, or only mild symptoms."

  • "Transmission of the virus may occur from passengers who have no symptoms or who have not yet developed symptoms of infection. Therefore, CDC is shifting its strategy and prioritizing other public health measures to reduce the risk of travel-related disease transmission," the CDC said.
  • "[R]esources will instead be dedicated to more effective mitigation efforts that focus on the individual passenger, including: pre-departure, in-flight, and post-arrival health education for passengers; robust illness response at airports; voluntary collection of contact information from passengers ...; potential testing to reduce the risk of travel-related transmission of the virus that causes COVID-19 and movement of the virus from one location to another..."

Worth noting: The increased screening requirements, which began in January, applied to people arriving from China, Iran, most countries in continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland and Brazil. Most non-U.S. citizens from those countries have been barred from entering the U.S.

Updated 2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 2 p.m. ET: 27,962,101 — Total deaths: 905,470 — Total recoveries: 18,820,738Map
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 2 p.m. ET: 6,377,540 — Total deaths: 191,360 — Total recoveries: 2,387,479 — Total tests: 84,558,560Map
  3. Politics: Trump: Woodward saved virus quotes because "he knew they were good and proper answers."
  4. Health: AstraZeneca still aiming to complete vaccine by year-end, despite trial pause — Young adults aren't all safe from the virus — Only 14% of Americans think a vaccine will be widely available before the election.
  5. Business: Data shows 1 million fewer jobs added in July than jobs report projected.
  6. Environment: The air pollution holiday caused by the pandemic is just about over.
  7. Media: TIME cover spotlights "devastating milestone"
11 hours ago - Health

Coronavirus infections fell by nearly 13% last week

New coronavirus infections fell by almost 13% over the past week — a significant improvement.

Why it matters: Things are moving in the right direction again after a brief plateau, and getting the virus under control now will give the U.S. a much better shot at a safe autumn.

9 hours ago - Health

AstraZeneca still aiming to complete vaccine by year-end, despite trial pause

AstraZeneca CEO Pascal Soriot says the company is still aiming to complete development of its vaccine with the University of Oxford by the end of this year, despite pausing phase 3 trials due to a participant falling ill, Bloomberg reports.

The state of play: The person is suspected to be suffering from "neurological symptoms consistent with a rare but serious spinal inflammatory disorder called transverse myelitis," according to STAT News. It's not clear if the condition is related to the vaccine.

