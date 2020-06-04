2 hours ago - Health

Where the CDC went wrong with its coronavirus response

Photo: Tami Chappell/AFP/Getty Images

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention mishandled the coronavirus pandemic, sowing mistrust among health experts and the public, according to a sweeping report by the New York Times.

Why it matters: It's been reported that a faster and more organized response from the federal government could have saved thousands of lives.

The big picture: The Times' review of thousands of emails, in addition to interviews with more than 100 state and federal officials, public health experts, CDC employees and medical workers, paint a picture of confusion and mistakes.

What went wrong, according to the NYT:

  • Bad data: The agency's outdated systems collected inaccurate testing data and incomplete demographic information.
  • Staffing: The CDC's Division of Viral Diseases wasn't at full strength.
  • Political pressure: CDC director Robert Redfield had to juggle varying demands and wishes from President Trump, who has lashed out at the agency.
  • Unclear guidance: CDC's guidelines have left elected officials and the public confused about the reopening process, in part because of caveats and changes designed to appease the White House.

Updated 6 hours ago - Health

World coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Axios Visuals

Germany announced Wednesday a second economic stimulus package worth 130 billion euros ($146 billion), taking the total economic injection to $1.5 trillion since the coronavirus pandemic began, per the Wall Street Journal.

By the numbers: More than 6.5 million people have tested positive for COVID-19 worldwide and over 2.8 million have recovered from the virus. Over 386,000 people have died globally. The U.S. has reported the most cases in the world with over 1.8 million.

Updated 7 hours ago - Health

U.S. coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios. This graphic includes "probable deaths" that New York City began reporting on April 14.

Florida reported on Wednesday its largest number of new novel coronavirus cases in a single day since April 17. 1,317 people tested positive to take the state total to 58,764, per the state's health department. Despite the rise, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said bars and clubs could reopen on Friday.

By the numbers: More than 107,000 Americans have died of the coronavirus and over 1.8 million people have tested positive, per data from Johns Hopkins. More than 479,000 Americans have recovered and over 18 million tests have been conducted.

Bob Herman
Apr 27, 2020 - Health

The hospitals that have disclosed bailout funds so far

Mayo Clinic has received $220 million in CARES Act funding as of May 15. Photo: Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images

More than $8 billion in federal bailout funds have been disclosed by hospitals and health systems as of June 3, according to an Axios review of financial documents.

Why it matters: Hospitals do not have to repay these taxpayer funds, which are supposed to offset the lost revenue and higher costs associated with handling the coronavirus outbreak. HHS has released two datasets on the bailout money — one on the general allocation and another on the money that went to coronavirus hotspots — but the general allocation one is incomplete.

