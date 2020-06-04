Where the CDC went wrong with its coronavirus response
Photo: Tami Chappell/AFP/Getty Images
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention mishandled the coronavirus pandemic, sowing mistrust among health experts and the public, according to a sweeping report by the New York Times.
Why it matters: It's been reported that a faster and more organized response from the federal government could have saved thousands of lives.
The big picture: The Times' review of thousands of emails, in addition to interviews with more than 100 state and federal officials, public health experts, CDC employees and medical workers, paint a picture of confusion and mistakes.
What went wrong, according to the NYT:
- Bad data: The agency's outdated systems collected inaccurate testing data and incomplete demographic information.
- Staffing: The CDC's Division of Viral Diseases wasn't at full strength.
- Political pressure: CDC director Robert Redfield had to juggle varying demands and wishes from President Trump, who has lashed out at the agency.
- Unclear guidance: CDC's guidelines have left elected officials and the public confused about the reopening process, in part because of caveats and changes designed to appease the White House.