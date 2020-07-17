43 mins ago - Health

CDC extends ban against cruise ships in U.S. waters

Photo: Andrew Matthews/PA Images/Getty Images

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced Thursday it will extend its No Sail Order for cruise ships through Sept. 30 amid "ongoing" outbreaks on some ships.

Why it matters: The order continues the suspension of cruise ships with the capacity to carry at least 250 passengers in waters subject to U.S. jurisdiction. At the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, cruise ships were hotbeds for the virus given passengers' close proximity to each other.

What they're saying: "On cruise ships, passengers and crew share spaces that are more crowded than most urban settings," the CDC stated. "Even when only essential crew are on board, ongoing spread of COVID-19 still occurs."

Flashback: Most notably, the Diamond Princess cruise ship was docked for days as more than 600 passengers were infected and the rest were quarantined starting in January.

Updated 40 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 9 p.m. ET: 13,744,743 — Total deaths: 588,383 — Total recoveries — 7,670,345Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 9 p.m. ET: 3,560,364 — Total deaths: 138,267 — Total recoveries: 1,090,645 — Total tested: 43,351,945Map.
  3. States: Georgia governor bans local governments from issuing mask mandates — Florida breaks single-day record with over 150 coronavirus deaths.
  4. Sports: NCAA warns fall sports at risk as coronavirus data points in "wrong direction."
  5. Public health: CDC extends ban against cruise ships in U.S. waters — The risk of loneliness and trauma from COVID-19.
Dave Lawler
1 hour ago - World

Barr accuses U.S. firms like Disney and Apple of "bowing to Beijing"

Attorney General Bill Barr and President Trump. Photo: Anna Moneymaker-Pool/Getty Images

Attorney General Bill Barr on Thursday accused U.S. tech and entertainment firms — several of them by name — of collaborating with the Chinese Communist Party (CCP).

What he's saying: “[I]f Disney and other American corporations continue to bow to Beijing, they risk undermining both their own future competitiveness and prosperity, as well as the classical liberal order that has allowed them to thrive."

Dave Lawler
2 hours ago - World

Why the world map froze

This sort of thing used to happen much more often. Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

This week marks nine years since South Sudan was admitted to the United Nations, becoming the 193rd and most recent entrant into the club of internationally recognized countries.

The big picture: This is the longest period in modern history during which the world map has remained unchanged.

