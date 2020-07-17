CDC extends ban against cruise ships in U.S. waters

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced Thursday it will extend its No Sail Order for cruise ships through Sept. 30 amid "ongoing" outbreaks on some ships.

Why it matters: The order continues the suspension of cruise ships with the capacity to carry at least 250 passengers in waters subject to U.S. jurisdiction. At the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, cruise ships were hotbeds for the virus given passengers' close proximity to each other.

The ban was previously set to expire July 24.

What they're saying: "On cruise ships, passengers and crew share spaces that are more crowded than most urban settings," the CDC stated. "Even when only essential crew are on board, ongoing spread of COVID-19 still occurs."

Flashback: Most notably, the Diamond Princess cruise ship was docked for days as more than 600 passengers were infected and the rest were quarantined starting in January.