47 mins ago - Health

Citing coronavirus, some Catholic bishops allow meat on Lent Fridays

Rashaan Ayesh

Photo: Laura Lezza/Getty Images

Catholic bishops around the U.S. are telling worshipers it's alright to eat meat on Fridays during Lent as the coronavirus has forced Americans to give up so much already.

The big picture: The global coronavirus pandemic has forced the hands of many religions and their institutions. Many religious leaders ordered the cancellations of mass prayers across the world.

The state of play:

  • Bishop James F. Checchio, who leads a diocese in New Jersey, announced on Thursday: "Given the difficulties of obtaining some types of food and the many other sacrifices which are suddenly experiencing given the coronavirus, I have granted a dispensation from abstaining from meat on Fridays for rest of Lent, except Good Friday which is a universal law."
  • Bishop Nicholas DiMarzio told worshipers in Brooklyn the change comes at this time "to assist people who may have difficulties in shopping for food or other reasons which would make this practice difficult at this time."
  • Bishop Shelton J. Fabre in Louisiana wrote the pandemic has made it difficult for some to find groceries and "make it clearly difficult for them to fulfill this practice."

Go deeper

Dan Primack

Plant-based meats maker Impossible Foods raises $500 million in new funding

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Impossible Foods, a Redwood City, California-based maker of plant-based protein products, raised $500 million in Series F funding led by Mirae Asset Global Investments.

Why it matters: This massive round closed last week. Not only is that notable in our new abnormal, confirming what we heard last week about venture capital willingness to cut checks, but it also should help Impossible handle short-term business disruptions.

Go deeperArrowMar 16, 2020 - Economy & Business
Marisa Fernandez

New Hampshire becomes latest state to issue coronavirus stay-at-home order

Data: Axios reporting; Map: Danielle Alberti/Axios

New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu issued statewide stay-at-home order on Thursday — set to begin Friday — to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus, with exemptions for certain essential workers and businesses.

The big picture: It is the latest state to announce such a policy. More than 1.5 billion people worldwide were asked to stay home Monday.

Go deeperArrowUpdated 19 hours ago - Health
Orion Rummler

Spain shuts down business, travel to fight coronavirus

A couple in Malaga, Spain on Saturday, March 14. Photo: Jesus Merida/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Schools, bars and restaurants were ordered to close in Spain on Saturday, while citizens were told to stay at home unless absolutely necessary, Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez and health officials announced.

The big picture: Spain is following Italy's lead by shuttering non-essential businesses and implementing domestic travel restrictions, as the two nations grapple with the largest outbreaks of the novel coronavirus in Europe.

Go deeperArrowMar 14, 2020 - Health