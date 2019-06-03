Caster Semenya allowed to compete after Swiss court ruling

Olympic champion Caster Semenya won't need to take testosterone-reducing medication after the International Association of Athletics Federations' new rule for middle-distance female runners with high natural levels of testosterone was temporarily suspended by a top Swiss court on Monday, BBC reports.

The big picture: With the IAAF's controversial ruling set aside for now, Semenya's path to compete at the world championships in September in Qatar is set. The ruling would have affected women competing in races ranging from 400 meters through one mile.

