Caster Semenya loses appeal against testosterone rule limiting Olympic competition

Olympic champion Caster Semenya lost her appeal against the governing body of track and field's rule requiring female runners to lower their naturally high testosterone levels with medication, AP reports.

Why it matters: Semenya will not be able to attend the Tokyo Games next year to defend her 800-meter Olympic title nor any major meets in distances from 400 to 1500 meters unless she lowers her testosterone level through surgery or medication, which she has said she won't do.

