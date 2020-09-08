18 mins ago - Sports

Caster Semenya loses appeal against testosterone rule limiting Olympic competition

Caster Semenya competes in the women's 200m final during the Athletics Gauteng North Championships in March 2020. Photo: Phill Magakoe/AFP via Getty Images

Olympic champion Caster Semenya lost her appeal against the governing body of track and field's rule requiring female runners to lower their naturally high testosterone levels with medication, AP reports.

Why it matters: Semenya will not be able to attend the Tokyo Games next year to defend her 800-meter Olympic title nor any major meets in distances from 400 to 1500 meters unless she lowers her testosterone level through surgery or medication, which she has said she won't do.

Barak Ravid
Israel-UAE normalization deal to be signed at White House on Sept. 15

Trump with the team of officials who helped broker the Israel-UAE agreement. Photo: Doug Mills-Pool/Getty Images

The signing ceremony of the U.S.-brokered normalization agreement between Israel and the United Arab Emirates will take place at the White House on Sept. 15, according to White House officials.

Why it matters: This will be the first signing of a peace agreement between Israel and an Arab state in more than 25 years.

Miriam Kramer, author of Space
The hunt for dark matter expands

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

The hunt for dark matter — the mysterious substance that makes up the majority of matter in the universe but hasn't been directly observed — is turning to new places and looking for new candidates.

The big picture: Regular matter — the stuff that makes up you, me and everything we know and see out in the universe — is only 15% of the total matter in the universe.

Ursula Perano
Trump says he'll spend "whatever it takes" of his own money to win

President Trump told reporters on Tuesday that he'll spend "whatever it takes" of his own money if necessary to win in November, stressing that it's "the most important election in the history of our country."

Why it matters: The comments come after reports that Trump's campaign is having real money concerns — an unusual position for an incumbent that has worried GOP operatives. The campaign has yet to release its August fundraising, but Joe Biden and the Democrats say they raised a record-breaking $364.5 million last month.

