Olympic champion Caster Semenya appealed to Switzerland’s Supreme Court Wednesday against the International Association of Athletics Federation's new rule requiring middle-distance female athletes with high natural levels of testosterone to use medication to lower them.

Why this matters: The runner was to compete at the world championships in Doha in the 800 meters event this September, but the rule would prevent her because of her testosterone level. "I am a woman and I am a world-class athlete," she said in a statement, per Reuters. "The IAAF will not drug me or stop me from being who I am."

Go deeper: Caster Semenya says "hell no" to testosterone-lowering drugs