Louisiana Sen. Cassidy recommends more frequent coronavirus testing of nursing home workers

Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-La.) has recommended that coronavirus testing of nursing home care workers increase to twice weekly to cut down the infection rate in skilled care facilities.

What he's saying: "If you are infected, on average 5 to 6 days later, you will begin to have symptoms, but you are shedding virus the two days before you become symptomatic," Cassidy, a gastroenterologist, said Thursday at an Axios digital event.

  • The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that nursing home workers regularly take their temperature and stay home if they are feeling ill.

Cassidy also said that telehealth could prove to be difficult to integrate into nursing homes.

  • "Some things don't give themselves to telehealth. What do you do about physical therapy? Occupational therapy? Dentistry? You can't really do those by telehealth. So you are going to have to figure out what to do otherwise."

World coronavirus updates

New Zealand has only eight active novel coronavirus cases and no COVID-19 patients in hospital after another day of zero new infections. However, the death toll has risen to 22.

Zoom in: A top health official told a briefing Thursday a 96-year-old woman was regarded to have recovered from COVID-19 at the time of her death. The virus is not recorded as the primary cause of her death on her death certificate. But he said it was decided to include her in the overall tally of deaths related to the coronavirus.

CDC issues guidelines for reopening offices: Masks, handshake bans and more

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued new guidelines on Wednesday detailing how office buildings can reopen following months of social distancing amid the novel coronavirus outbreak.

What they're saying: The guidance outlines steps for employers to ensure they "create a safe and healthy workplace and protect workers and clients." The CDC urged caution and careful planning before bringing workers back to office buildings.

U.S. coronavirus updates

About 40.7 million Americans have filed for unemployment since the coronavirus pandemic began, including 2.1 million more claims filed from last week.

Why it matters: Even as states reopen their economies, Americans are still seeking relief. Revised data out Thursday also showed U.S. economy shrunk by an annualized 5% in the first quarter — worse than the initially estimate of 4.8%.

