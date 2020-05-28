Casey: High urban, suburban turnout key to Biden win in Pennsylvania

Sen. Robert Casey (D-Pa.) said Thursday he believes former Vice President Joe Biden has a chance at winning Pennsylvania, a swing state, if urban and suburban turnout is high in 2020.

What Casey is saying: "What we cannot do though is allow ourselves to take our eye off the ball with regards to the small towns and rural areas. Doesn't mean you're going to win them, but you've got to get a certain number in those communities, and that's where 2016 didn't work out very well."