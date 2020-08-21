2 hours ago - Technology

Cameras are the tech that car buyers want

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

Consumers want more camera views in their vehicles, but don't care for gesture controls, according to the J.D. Power 2020 U.S. Tech Experience Index (TXI) Study.

Why it matters: New technology can be a big factor in deciding which vehicle to buy, but high-tech features need to be intuitive and reliable — or consumers will get frustrated and feel they've wasted their money, the study found.

The state of play: Car owners like an extra set of eyes: Rear-view mirror cameras are rated highest, followed by cameras that let you "see through" trailers or provide a ground view of blind spots.

Gesture controls get the finger: Flicking your hand at the controls rather than touching knobs or screens is prone to problems. The majority (61%) of owners use the technology less than half of the time they drive.

Driver-assist functions are suspect: Most drivers don't trust technologies that control acceleration, braking and steering — the building blocks for more automated driving — suggesting carmakers have work to do.

Go deeper

Ursula Perano
33 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Barr says he's "vehemently opposed" to pardoning Edward Snowden

Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Attorney General William Barr told the AP on Friday that he is "vehemently opposed" to pardoning Edward Snowden.

Why it matters: Barr's comments come just days after President Trump said he would "look at" pardoning Snowden, who was charged under the Espionage Act in 2013 for leaking highly classified information on government surveillance programs.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated 1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 12 p.m. ET: 22,734,522 — Total deaths: 794,721 — Total recoveries: 14,580,080Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 12 p.m. ET: 5,584,154 — Total deaths: 174,442 — Total recoveries: 1,947,035 — Total tests: 70,031,936Map.
  3. Politics: Postmaster general denies discussing USPS changes with Trump.
  4. Health: Hospitals continue to sue patients in hotspots.
  5. States: Florida's death toll tops 10,000.
  6. Sports: The Indianapolis 500 is back on after its delay.
Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Ursula Perano
3 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Postmaster general denies discussing USPS changes with Trump

Postmaster General Louis DeJoy told the Senate Homeland Security Committee on Friday that he never discussed any changes to U.S. Postal Service policies with President Trump.

Why it matters: DeJoy, a Trump mega-donor, denied having any substantive policy conversations with the president amid increasing public scrutiny over proposed cost-saving measures that many fear could hinder the USPS' ability to properly handle mail-in ballots during November's election.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow