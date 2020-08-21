Cameras are the tech that car buyers want

Consumers want more camera views in their vehicles, but don't care for gesture controls, according to the J.D. Power 2020 U.S. Tech Experience Index (TXI) Study.

Why it matters: New technology can be a big factor in deciding which vehicle to buy, but high-tech features need to be intuitive and reliable — or consumers will get frustrated and feel they've wasted their money, the study found.

The state of play: Car owners like an extra set of eyes: Rear-view mirror cameras are rated highest, followed by cameras that let you "see through" trailers or provide a ground view of blind spots.

Gesture controls get the finger: Flicking your hand at the controls rather than touching knobs or screens is prone to problems. The majority (61%) of owners use the technology less than half of the time they drive.

Driver-assist functions are suspect: Most drivers don't trust technologies that control acceleration, braking and steering — the building blocks for more automated driving — suggesting carmakers have work to do.