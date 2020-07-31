15 hours ago - Economy & Business

U.S. carmakers rebound, despite shutdown

2021 Chevrolet Tahoe High Country. Photo: GM

The pandemic threatened to decimate the American auto industry, but Detroit's three carmakers posted better-than-expected financial results for the second quarter, despite two-month factory shutdowns.

The big picture: The industry burned through cash while its factories were shuttered, piling up billions of dollars in losses between them. But they rebounded fairly quickly in June after restarting production while scrambling to restock dealer lots.

  • The U.S. consumer played a role, too: While they bought 33% fewer vehicles in the second quarter vs. last year, the pandemic's economic impact could have been worse.
  • Despite stay-at-home orders, many consumers embraced new online-ordering processes and took delivery of their new vehicles at home rather than at the dealership.
  • Strong demand for highly profitable trucks and SUVs also helped.

By the numbers: Each of the companies outperformed Wall Street expectations.

  • GM's adjusted operating loss was $500 million in the second quarter.
  • Ford posted an operating loss of $1.9 billion, not counting a $3.5 billion gain on its investment in self-driving tech company, Argo AI.
  • Fiat Chrysler Automobiles' adjusted operating loss was $1.1 billion.
  • Of note: Tesla posted a $327 million operating profit during the period, but that includes $428 million worth of income from selling regulatory credits to other carmakers.

What to watch: While FCA prepares to merge with France's PSA Groupe and Tesla focuses on expanding production capacity, GM and Ford are gearing up for some of their most anticipated — and profitable — models.

  • For GM, these include the redesigned Chevrolet Tahoe and GMC Yukon.
  • For Ford, it's the redesigned F-150 pickup, plug-in Mustang Mach-E, and in 2021, the reborn Ford Bronco family of SUVs.

Kia Kokalitcheva
4 hours ago - Economy & Business

Trump says he wants to ban TikTok app

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

President Trump said Friday that he plans to ban Chinese video app TikTok as soon as Saturday, via either executive order or emergency economic powers, according to White House press pool comments.

Why it matters: TikTok has been caught in the crossfires of the United States' escalating tensions with China.

Axios
Updated 6 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 10 p.m. ET: 17,507,359 — Total deaths: 678,226 — Total recoveries — 10,258,424Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 10 p.m. ET: 4,558,994 — Total deaths: 153,311 — Total recoveries: 1,438,160 — Total tests: 55,372,983Map.
  3. Politics: White House, Democrats at stimulus stalemateCDC director says he wasn't involved in decision to change data reporting Biden campaign vows virus focus.
  4. Business: Pandemic wipes out 5 years of economic growth in 3 months — PPP was not distributed equally across racial lines.
  5. Public health: More than half of COVID-19 cases from summer camp in Georgia were from kids, CDC says.
  6. World: Boris Johnson pauses England's reopening.
  7. 🎧 Podcast: The untold mental toll of COVID-19.
Mike Allen
8 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Biden campaign vows virus focus

Joe Biden puts on a mask after a campaign event in Wilmington, Del., on Tuesday. Photo: Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images

Joe Biden's campaign contends that President Trump's talk of delaying November's election is an effort to distract, and vows to be what a Biden aide called "laser-focused" on Trump's pandemic response.

Why it matters: After aides convinced the president that the issue was hurting him badly in the polls, Trump has tried for the past two weeks to show renewed focus on the coronavirus, including the restoration of his briefings.

