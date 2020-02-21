Many unpaid caregivers are in poor health

More than 20% of people taking care of a friend or relative say their own health is only fair or poor, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Why it matters: Unpaid caregiving can be physically, financially and emotionally draining, and the need is only increasing as Baby Boomers age. But caregivers who are themselves in poor health can only do so much, illustrating the limits of relying on unpaid, volunteer labor.

