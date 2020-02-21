38 mins ago - Health

Many unpaid caregivers are in poor health

Marisa Fernandez

Photo: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

More than 20% of people taking care of a friend or relative say their own health is only fair or poor, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Why it matters: Unpaid caregiving can be physically, financially and emotionally draining, and the need is only increasing as Baby Boomers age. But caregivers who are themselves in poor health can only do so much, illustrating the limits of relying on unpaid, volunteer labor.

CDC confirms 7th coronavirus case in the U.S.

Passengers traveling to Ghuangzhou, China takes precautions by wearing masks following an outbreak of the Coronavirus in China at Addis Ababa Bole International Airport on January 31, 2020. Photo: Luke Dray / Stringer/Getty Images

A 7th coronavirus case has been confirmed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention where a man in the San Francisco Bay area became ill after traveling from Wuhan, China back to the U.S., the Santa Clara Health Department said Friday.

The big picture: Federal health officials expect more cases to be confirmed while the CDC continues to test cases and as state health departments remain on high alert. The U.S. on Friday declared a public health emergency and restricted travel based on the new virus's ability to spread from person-to-person.

Orion Rummler

CDC confirms 12th coronavirus case in the U.S.

People wear facemasks in Beijing, China, Feb. 5. Photo: Roman Balandin\TASS via Getty Images

An adult in Wisconsin with a history of travel to Beijing, China, has contracted the coronavirus, the state health department and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed on Wednesday.

What's happening: The individual, who is currently isolated at home, "was exposed to known cases" of 2019-nCoV while in China. Immediate health risk to the general public in Wisconsin is low, the state health department said.

Rashaan Ayesh

Some schools give mental health days as young Americans' suicide rate rises

Photo: Adam Augustus Crowley/Getty Images

States and school districts around the country are passing legislation to allow students to take mental health days as young people struggle with depression and anxiety, the Washington Post reports.

Why it matters: The changes come as the suicide rate among young people continues to rise. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported suicide was the second leading cause of death among people ages 10-24 in 2017.

