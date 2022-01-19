Sign up for our daily briefing

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Cardi B offers to pay burial costs for 17 people killed in Bronx fire

Axios

Cardi B at the 2021 American Music Awards Red Carpet Roll-Out. Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/AP

Cardi B has offered to pay the burial costs for all 17 people killed in this month's Bronx high-rise fire, Mayor Eric Adams' office said Wednesday.

What she's saying: "I cannot begin to imagine the pain and anguish that the families of the victims are experiencing, but I hope that not having to worry about the costs associated with burying their loved ones will help as they move forward and heal," the Grammy-winning rapper said in a statement.

The big picture: Eight children were among those killed in the blaze, which was caused by a defective electric space heater. It was New York City's deadliest fire in three decades, per AP.

  • Smoke from the fire spread throughout the building, leaving dozens in life-threatening condition.
  • Cardi B, who was raised in the Bronx, said she would pay the burial costs of each victim, including repatriation expenses for some victims laid to rest in the Gambia, through the Bronx Fire Relief Fund, Adams' office said.
  • The fund has so far raised more than $2.5 million, the mayor's office added.

Go deeper: Bronx community holds mass funeral for fire victims

Zachary Basu
13 mins ago - World

Scoop: Ukraine tells senators post-invasion sanctions are no help

Zelensky. Photo: Johanna Geron/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky told U.S. senators visiting Kyiv this week that waiting to impose sanctions on Russia until after an invasion is of no use to Ukraine, according to four sources familiar with the discussions.

Why it matters: The Senate is currently working on a major sanctions package to deter Russia from attacking Ukraine. Democrats and Republicans are united in their support for Ukraine, but divided over whether it would be more effective to sanction Russia now to signal resolve, or hold up the threat of future sanctions to demonstrate the high costs of an invasion.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Ivana Saric
4 hours ago - Economy & Business

Starbucks drops worker vaccine or test requirement after SCOTUS ruling

Photo: Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Starbucks has dropped plans to require that U.S. workers get the COVID vaccine or submit to weekly testing, the company announced Tuesday in a memo to employees.

Why it matters: The company's decision comes in response to the Supreme Court's ruling last week to block the Biden administration's COVID-19 vaccine-or-test requirement for large employers.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Barak Ravid, author of from Tel Aviv
4 hours ago - World

Netanyahu plea talks enter crunch time

Netanyahu (right) meets with his lawyer ahead of a court hearing last February. Photo: Reuven Casto/Pool/AFP via Getty

Benjamin Netanyahu, Israel's opposition leader and former prime minister, is negotiating a possible plea deal over the corruption charges against him, but Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit appears to be toughening his terms.

Why it matters: Mandelblit leaves office on Jan. 31. Negotiations could continue beyond that point, but the next attorney general may be less interested in quickly reaching a deal.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow