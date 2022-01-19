Cardi B offers to pay burial costs for 17 people killed in Bronx fire

Cardi B has offered to pay the burial costs for all 17 people killed in this month's Bronx high-rise fire, Mayor Eric Adams' office said Wednesday.

What she's saying: "I cannot begin to imagine the pain and anguish that the families of the victims are experiencing, but I hope that not having to worry about the costs associated with burying their loved ones will help as they move forward and heal," the Grammy-winning rapper said in a statement.

The big picture: Eight children were among those killed in the blaze, which was caused by a defective electric space heater. It was New York City's deadliest fire in three decades, per AP.

Smoke from the fire spread throughout the building, leaving dozens in life-threatening condition.

Cardi B, who was raised in the Bronx, said she would pay the burial costs of each victim, including repatriation expenses for some victims laid to rest in the Gambia, through the Bronx Fire Relief Fund, Adams' office said.

The fund has so far raised more than $2.5 million, the mayor's office added.

