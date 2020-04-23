1 hour ago - Energy & Environment

Carbon emissions fall, but not as much as you might think

Felix Salmon

Data: Carbon Brief, IEA and UNEP; Note: Carbon Brief analysis projects COVID-19 impact, IEA shows current emissions pathway, and UNEP’s “emissions gap” report shows needed path for the Paris Agreement’s goals; Chart: Naema Ahmed/Axios

Global carbon emissions are projected to drop an unprecedented 5.5% this year, according to an analysis by Carbon Brief, a website on climate change and energy.

Yes, but: They'll need to fall a lot more than that — not just in total, but even on an annual basis. The 2015 Paris Agreement is designed to keep global temperatures rising no more than 1.5°C over the coming decades. That would require an annual 7.6% drop in emissions.

The bottom line: A global pandemic is the worst possible way to reduce carbon emissions. Even an enormous fall in economic activity doesn't naturally reduce emissions by as much as is needed.

  • If you thought the recent 90% reduction in international travel might do the trick, consider yourself disabused. Any workable solution is going to have to be able to accommodate growth, rather than calling for shrinking the economy.

Bryan Walsh

How to make it to Earth Day 2070

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

The 50th anniversary of the first Earth Day on Wednesday is a chance to look back at environmental progress — and forward to the enormous challenges that remain.

The big picture: By many measures, the air and water in the U.S. is far cleaner than it was in 1970, thanks in no small part to the activism that helped create Earth Day. But the next 50 years will require leaps of innovation to address climate change.

Ursula Perano

Chamber of Commerce worries about liabilities as businesses reopen

U.S. Chamber of Commerce President Suzanne Clark told Axios during a virtual event Thursday that employers could face massive liability concerns by re-opening their businesses during the coronavirus pandemic, calling it "a second economic risk."

Why it matters: Governors nationwide are looking to reopen non-essential businesses following weeks of social distancing that have handicapped the economy. The lifting of restrictions are bringing non-essential workers back out of their homes and increasing their exposure to the coronavirus.

Ursula Perano

Chamber of Commerce president: PPP 2.0 won't be enough

Chamber of Congress president Suzanne Clark told Axios on Thursday that Congress' replenishment of the Paycheck Protection Program loan fund will not be enough to sustain small businesses through the coronavirus pandemic.

The big picture: The PPP (Paycheck Protection Program) is meant to help small businesses weather the toll of closures and economic pain from the coronavirus restrictions.

