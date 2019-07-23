The firm Carbon Engineering — whose backers include Bill Gates and oil giants Chevron and Occidental — recently announced plans for a big DAC plant in Texas.

What they found: According to the study, widespread deployment down the road would create a longer cushion to achieve steep emissions cuts.

In one scenario they modeled for holding global temperature rise to 1.5°C, it pushes the horizon for achieving "net-zero" emissions back from 2050 to roughly 2070, which would be "compensated by larger negative emissions thereafter."

Threat level: If policymakers wrongly bet on large-scale deployment, it could lead to a global temperature "overshoot" of up to 0.8 °C. That's a lot, given that Paris aims to limit the total increase to 1.5°C–2°C above preindustrial levels.

And large-scale deployment (think tens of thousands of big machines under one tech scenario), if even proven feasible would need to be really large, and that's not without consequences.

In theory, a huge buildout would consume as much as a fourth (!) of global energy demand to power and heat the systems by 2100, the paper notes.

The bottom line: The paper warns that DAC should not be viewed as a crutch, but rather as complementary to emissions-cutting strategies.

The authors recommend that policymakers speed up development and deployment, but "without easing near-term mitigation efforts" due to risks of the tech underperforming or failing.

