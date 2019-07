Caracas and other parts of Venezuela were plunged into darkness after a massive power cut Monday night, AFP reports.

Why it matters: It's brought back fears of a return to blackouts that left millions of Venezuelans without water and communications access in March, per AP, which notes President Nicolás Maduro's government has again accused opponents of sabotaging the hydroelectric power system in the latest outage.

