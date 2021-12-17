Sign up for our daily briefing

New York man who threatened to kill Warnock sentenced to 33 months in prison

Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.) speaks during a Senate Judiciary hearing on Capitol Hill on April 20 in Washington, D.C. Photo: Bill Clark/Pool via Getty Images

A New York man who posted threats to kill Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.) and commit other acts of violence was sentenced Thursday to nearly three years in prison, according to the Justice Department.

Why it matters: Lawmakers have faced a surge in threats in recent years. U.S. Capitol Police reported 4,135 threats against members of Congress in the first three months of 2021 alone.

Details: Eduard Florea posted statements about traveling to Washington D.C. to "unleash some violence" on Jan. 6 in connection with attempts to overturn the results of the 2020 election, prosecutors say.

  • "Tomorrow may very [well] be the day war kicks off," he posted on Jan. 5. In the early morning the next day, he referenced Warnock and said, "Dead men can’t pass s--t laws."
  • Law enforcement later found that Florea, who was previously convicted of a firearms-related felony, illegally possessed more than 1,000 rounds of ammunition. He is a Proud Boys supporter, per NBC News.
  • Florea pleaded guilty to the charges in August.

What they're saying: "This Office is deeply committed to protecting our democratic institutions and preserving our democracy, and will vigorously prosecute those who would undermine our founding principles as a nation by threatening the safety of our elected representatives or those who seek elected office," U.S. Attorney Breon Peace said in a statement.

Jacob Knutson
Dec 15, 2021 - Politics & Policy

Congress votes to let Capitol Police chief request National Guard help

Photo: Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Congress passed legislation Tuesday that will allow the Capitol Police chief to "unilaterally" request assistance from the D.C. National Guard or federal law enforcement agencies in emergencies.

Why it matters: Lawmakers have previously said the lack of authority to directly request assistance delayed the National Guard's response to the Jan. 6 Capitol riot and left Capitol Police officers stranded and outnumbered during most of the attack.

Alayna Treene, author of Sneak Peek
1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Democrats fail to deliver year-end Build Back Better deal

Sen. Joe Manchin walking through the Capitol basement on Wednesday. Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images

Senate Democrats will conclude the year without delivering on President Biden's top priority: his $1.75 trillion Build Back Better agenda.

Why it matters: As predictable as that outcome may have been, it still has consequences for the party. Beyond the political ramifications of failing to meet a promised deadline, the chief concern is that dragging out negotiations will result in a smaller package during a midterm year — or no package at all.

Sarah MuchaHans Nichols
1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Biden leans on Air Force One sounding board

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

As he travels the country, President Biden is tapping an unofficial group of advisers to help hone his message: the lawmakers flying with him aboard Air Force One.

Why it matters: Previewing his remarks to mostly Democratic lawmakers in the conference room of the iconic aircraft, Biden's found a way to catch up on the kinds of in-person interactions and instant feedback that COVID-era precautions have greatly curtailed on the ground in Washington.

