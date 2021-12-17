Sign up for our daily briefing
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.) speaks during a Senate Judiciary hearing on Capitol Hill on April 20 in Washington, D.C. Photo: Bill Clark/Pool via Getty Images
A New York man who posted threats to kill Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.) and commit other acts of violence was sentenced Thursday to nearly three years in prison, according to the Justice Department.
Why it matters: Lawmakers have faced a surge in threats in recent years. U.S. Capitol Police reported 4,135 threats against members of Congress in the first three months of 2021 alone.
Details: Eduard Florea posted statements about traveling to Washington D.C. to "unleash some violence" on Jan. 6 in connection with attempts to overturn the results of the 2020 election, prosecutors say.
- "Tomorrow may very [well] be the day war kicks off," he posted on Jan. 5. In the early morning the next day, he referenced Warnock and said, "Dead men can’t pass s--t laws."
- Law enforcement later found that Florea, who was previously convicted of a firearms-related felony, illegally possessed more than 1,000 rounds of ammunition. He is a Proud Boys supporter, per NBC News.
- Florea pleaded guilty to the charges in August.
What they're saying: "This Office is deeply committed to protecting our democratic institutions and preserving our democracy, and will vigorously prosecute those who would undermine our founding principles as a nation by threatening the safety of our elected representatives or those who seek elected office," U.S. Attorney Breon Peace said in a statement.