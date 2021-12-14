Sign up for our daily briefing

Man who threatened to shoot Pelosi in the head sentenced to 28 months in prison

Supporters of former President Trump protest inside the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. Photo: Brent Stirton via Getty Images

A man who traveled to D.C. for the Stop the Steal rally that preceded the Capitol riot and texted people about "putting a bullet" in Speaker Nancy Pelosi's head has been sentenced to 28 months in prison, BuzzFeed reports.

Why it matters: Cleveland Meredith Jr. drove from Colorado to Washington, D.C. with two guns and 2,500 rounds of ammunition, though he arrived late on Jan. 6 due to car trouble, court filings show. Meredith pleaded guilty in September to sending threatening communications.

  • He'd sent a text message on Jan. 7 saying he was thinking about attending a Pelosi event and shooting her in the "noggin" on live television.

Details: Noting that threats against public officials have multiplied, District Judge Amy Berman Jackson said Meredith's words could not be excused by claiming he was joking or that he didn't plan to act on it.

  • "That is the most tired and hollow excuse and this sentence needs to clearly express that these kinds of statements cannot be shrugged off," Jackson said, per BuzzFeed. "They cannot be erased by adding 'LOL' at the end."
  • Jackson ordered Meredith to comply with mental health treatment based on his lawyer's arguments that his behavior in January was related to mental illness.
  • The 11 months he has already spent in jail will count toward his sentence.

The big picture: Over 600 known federal defendants face charges in connection to the insurrection.

Alayna Treene, author of Sneak Peek
28 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Senate Democrats suspend debt ceiling through midterms

Sen. Chuck Schumer. Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Senate Democrats on Monday voted 50-49 to raise the debt ceiling by $2.5 trillion, which will extend it beyond the 2022 midterms.

Why it matters: This is the largest debt ceiling increase in recent history. The bill is now headed to the House, which will pass the measure a day before Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen's Dec. 15 deadline to deal with the debt limit or risk a potential default.

Andrew Freedman
2 hours ago - Science

What to know about December's deadly tornado outbreak

An aerial view of a neighborhood in Dawson Springs, Kentucky, on December 14, 2021, four days after tornadoes hit the area. (Photo by Chandan Khanna/AFP via Getty Images)

At least 36 tornadoes touched down in more than six states Friday into Saturday, as a powerful storm system moved across the Central and southern U.S., the National Weather Service has concluded. Those numbers will fluctuate, and are likely to increase, in coming days, the agency cautioned.

The big picture: The outbreak left at least 88 dead, dozens injured and caused billions in damage. NWS survey teams continue to assess damage to assign intensity ratings to individual tornadoes, and several have turned out to be on the high end of the Enhanced Fujita Scale.

Zachary Basu
Updated 2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

White House says Biden will sign Uyghur forced labor bill

Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) and Rep. Jim McGovern (D-Mass.) reached a compromise agreement on Tuesday on the final legislative text of the Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act.

The latest: White House press secretary Jen Psaki confirmed for the first time Tuesday that President Biden will sign the bill once it passes Congress. The House will vote on the bill on Tuesday afternoon and send it to the Senate for "swift action," according to a statement from Speaker Pelosi.

