Pennsylvania police officer charged after posting video storming the U.S. Capitol

Protesters at the Capitol building on Jan. 6, 2021. Photo: Lev Radin/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images
A police officer in Pennsylvania was arrested and suspended from duty after prosecutors said he posted a Facebook video of himself storming the U.S. Capitol.
The big picture: Hundreds of people have been arrested for their alleged roles in the attack on Jan. 6 — including some Capitol police officers responding to the riot. Prosecutors have also arrested members of a far-right militia group on charges related to coordinating the attack using military-style tactics.
Driving the news: The FBI arrested Joseph Fischer, a patrolman with the North Cornwall Township Police Department, on Friday on charges of obstruction of law enforcement during civil disorder, entering a restricted building without authority, violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds and obstruction of justice, according to a criminal complaint.
- North Cornwall Township released a statement saying the officer has been suspended without pay.
State of play: Fischer posted comments Facebook saying the insurrection was "needed to send a message that we the people hold the real power."
- Fisher allegedly said in his Facebook messages that "Word got out that I was at the rally...lol," and that he responded that he had no "regrets and gives zero sh---" when his chief questioned him about it.
What they're saying: "Neither the Township nor any officer or employee endorses, accepts, or condones any alleged participation in a crime against the United States of America nor any act committed by an individual who may have illegally breached the United States Capitol on January 06, 2021," the township wrote in a statement, per NBC News.
