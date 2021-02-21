Sign up for our daily briefing

Pennsylvania police officer charged after posting video storming the U.S. Capitol

Protesters at the Capitol building on Jan. 6, 2021. Photo: Lev Radin/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images

A police officer in Pennsylvania was arrested and suspended from duty after prosecutors said he posted a Facebook video of himself storming the U.S. Capitol.

The big picture: Hundreds of people have been arrested for their alleged roles in the attack on Jan. 6 — including some Capitol police officers responding to the riot. Prosecutors have also arrested members of a far-right militia group on charges related to coordinating the attack using military-style tactics.

Driving the news: The FBI arrested Joseph Fischer, a patrolman with the North Cornwall Township Police Department, on Friday on charges of obstruction of law enforcement during civil disorder, entering a restricted building without authority, violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds and obstruction of justice, according to a criminal complaint.

  • North Cornwall Township released a statement saying the officer has been suspended without pay.

State of play: Fischer posted comments Facebook saying the insurrection was "needed to send a message that we the people hold the real power."

  • Fisher allegedly said in his Facebook messages that "Word got out that I was at the rally...lol," and that he responded that he had no "regrets and gives zero sh---" when his chief questioned him about it.

What they're saying: "Neither the Township nor any officer or employee endorses, accepts, or condones any alleged participation in a crime against the United States of America nor any act committed by an individual who may have illegally breached the United States Capitol on January 06, 2021," the township wrote in a statement, per NBC News.

Go deeper: Merrick Garland vows to lead Capitol riot prosecutions if confirmed AG

Go deeper

Shawna Chen
Feb 20, 2021 - Politics & Policy

DOJ charges 9 alleged Oath Keepers with conspiracy for role in Capitol riots

Photo: Stefani Reynolds/Bloomberg via Getty Images

The Department of Justice has arrested six additional people with ties to the far-right Oath Keepers militia group for their participation in the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection, the agency announced Friday.

Driving the news: A total of nine members of the group have been charged with coordinating the attack using military-style tactics. "The case against those affiliated with the Oath Keepers is the largest conspiracy case brought by the U.S. Justice Department so far in the Jan. 6 insurrection," AP writes.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Rebecca Falconer
Updated 11 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Merrick Garland vows to lead Capitol riot prosecutions if confirmed AG

Merrick Garland, President Biden’s nominee for attorney general, in Wilmington, Delaware in January. Photo:y Demetrius Freeman/The Washington Post via Getty Images

Attorney General nominee Merrick Garland will pledge to take the lead in prosecuting those charged over the U.S. Capitol siege and vow prosecutorial independence from President Biden at his confirmation hearing Monday.

Why it matters: As attorney general, Judge Garland would oversee politically sensitive cases, including investigations into the taxes of the president's son Hunter Biden and the origins of the probe into former President Trump's dealings with Russia.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Dave Lawler, author of World
4 hours ago - World

America's vaccine rollout has been among the best in the world

America’s much-maligned vaccine rollout is actually going relatively well, at least compared to other wealthy countries.

The big picture: The U.S. has carried out more vaccinations than any country in the world, and given a first dose to a higher percentage of its population (12%) than all but five countries: Israel, the Seychelles, the UAE, the U.K. and Bahrain.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow

